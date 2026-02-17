Maxwell Locke & Ritter Announces Lesley Hargraves as Next Leading Partner, Effective 2027

Austin, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP (ML&R), the largest locally owned and managed accounting and advisory firm in Central Texas, announced today that Lesley Hargraves will assume the role of Leading Partner in January 2027, succeeding current Leading Partner, Kyle Parks. The planned, year-long leadership transition is designed to ensure continuity and long-term success for the firm, its clients, and its people.

Hargraves has been with ML&R since 2009, building her career on the firm’s audit team. She became a partner in 2017 and most recently served as Audit Practice Leader. Over the next year, Hargraves and Parks will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition for clients and team members.

“I’m honored to step into the role of Leading Partner and grateful for the trust the partner group and the firm have placed in me,” Hargraves said. “ML&R has been home for much of my career, and I’m excited to help lead the firm into its next chapter alongside such a talented and committed team.”

“ML&R has always been built on the strength of our people and the trust we’ve earned through long-term relationships,” she added. “As we look ahead, I’m focused on continuing that legacy, supporting our team, and helping our clients navigate what’s next with confidence.”

Hargraves’ appointment reflects ML&R’s long-standing commitment to developing leaders from within. Her leadership journey has been shaped by strong relationships, deep firm experience, and active involvement in the Central Texas community, reflecting ML&R’s long-standing focus on people, clients, and community.

Founded in 1991, ML&R is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2026, marking more than three decades of steady, values-driven growth. Today, the firm employs more than 170 team members across its Austin and Round Rock offices, along with remote and hybrid team members nationwide, providing comprehensive tax, audit, risk assurance, and transaction advisory services while maintaining strong, personal client relationships.

“Lesley is an exceptional leader who truly embodies the values ML&R was built on,” said Parks. “Her deep experience, commitment to our people, and strong relationships with clients make her the right person to lead the firm into its next chapter. This planned transition allows us to continue building on our momentum while staying focused on long-term growth and service excellence.”

As part of its long-term vision, ML&R continues to invest in its people, client service experience, and facilities, including its recently completed, purpose-built downtown Austin headquarters designed to support collaboration, connection, and growth. The firm remains intentionally independently owned, allowing leadership to prioritize long-term relationships, culture, and sustainable growth, even as private equity investment becomes more common across the accounting industry. Together, these efforts reflect ML&R’s momentum and commitment to expanding its advisory capabilities while staying firmly rooted in the Central Texas community.

Hargraves will become the fourth Leading Partner in ML&R’s history and the first woman to hold the role, marking an exciting milestone for the firm and reflecting its strong leadership pipeline and long-term commitment to continuity, client service, and people-focused growth.

