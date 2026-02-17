Nuclear Fuel Industry Research Report 2026-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Invest in Nuclear Power Generation Plants / Focus on Bringing Sustainability in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Fuel Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) and 16 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution. Demand for nuclear continues to increase as the transition to clean energy gains momentum and energy security becomes of increasing importance. At the same time, uranium supply sits near decade low, and geopolitical tensions continue to rewire global supply chains.



Conventional demand for uranium remains extremely robust. Global nuclear capacity currently stands at ~394Gwe from 437 operable reactors and there are currently 60 new reactors under construction in 18 countries. Nuclear power is no longer sitting on the sidelines of international energy and climate change conversations, it is increasingly being viewed as critical to global decarbonization and energy security.



While the strong demand outlook persisted in 2022, primary mine supply remained under pressure. Production out of Kazakhstan was impacted by ongoing supply chain issues related to COVID-19, as difficulties procuring materials resulted in delayed well-field development in 2021 (eight-to-ten-month lag between development and production).



In 2022, rising concerns around energy security motivated a record number of nuclear power plant restarts, extensions and new build announcements, all of which add incremental demand to the market forecast. Through 2035, uranium demand growth will be ~3.0% PA.



With the main growth in uranium demand being in Russia and China, it is noteworthy that the vertically-integrated sovereign nuclear industries in these countries (and potentially India) have sought equity in uranium mines abroad, bypassing the market to some extent. Strategic investment in uranium production, even if it is not lowest-cost, has become the priority while world prices have been generally low. Russia's ARMZ bought Canada-based Uranium One in 2013, and China holds equity in mines in Niger, Namibia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Canada.



Competitive Landscape

Orano SA

State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom

Cameco Corp

China National Nuclear Corp

Eagle Plains Resources

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

Japan, Oil, Gas and Metals National Company

Kazatomprom

Paladin Energy

Vattenfall Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Invest in Nuclear Power Generation Plants

2.2 Focus on Bringing Sustainability in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle



3. Global Nuclear Fuel Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Nuclear Fuel Market

3.2 GDP Per Capita, By Country (2023)

3.3 Nuclear Electricity Production, By Region (1970-2021)

3.4 Global Electricity Production, By Source (2021)

3.5 Nuclear Generation, By Country (2021)

3.6 Uranium Resources, By Country (2021)

3.7 Uranium Production from Mines, By Country (2013-2023)

3.8 Largest Uranium-Producing Mines, (2023)

3.9 Uranium Production and Reactor Requirements, By Country (1945-2023)

3.10 Global Conversion and Enrichment Capacity, By Country (2023)

3.11 Global Nuclear Fuel Market: Dashboard

3.12 Global Nuclear Fuel Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.13 Global Nuclear Fuel Market: Market Value Assessment

3.14 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Segmentation: By Fuel Type

3.14.1 Global Nuclear Fuel Market, By Fuel Type Overview

3.14.2 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Attractiveness Index, By Fuel Type

3.14.3 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Uranium Fuel, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.14.4 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Mixed Oxide (MO) Nuclear Fuel, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.15 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Segmentation: By Reactor Type

3.15.1 Global Nuclear Fuel Market, By Reactor Type Overview

3.15.2 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Attractiveness Index, By Reactor Type

3.15.3 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.15.4 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.15.5 Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Global Nuclear Fuel Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

