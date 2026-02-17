Tealium achieves AWS Generative AI Competency, advancing enterprise AI at scale

San Diego, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency, recognizing the company for its technical expertise and proven customer success in helping joint customers operationalize Generative AI (GenAI) at scale.

Tealium joins a select group of Partners recognized for helping customers deploy GenAI directly within their AWS environments, all while reducing hallucination risks, decreasing inference latency, and automating complex decisioning.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to deployment, context becomes critical. Many AI systems still operate on static datasets and batch pipelines that separate model execution from live customer interaction. For instance, a recent TechRadar piece reports only 2% of enterprises are highly-ready for AI.

Modern GenAI systems now rely on structured, real-time context at inference, including behavioral signals, unified profiles, predictive traits, consent status, and session intent. Tealium connects data collection, identity resolution, governance, and model execution into a continuous, bidirectional loop, ensuring AI systems run on live, consented data.

“AI doesn’t fail because of models – it fails because of a lack of context,” said James Ford, Head of Global Partnerships at Tealium. “Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency validates our role as the real-time context engine for AI. We provide the data orchestration layer AI builders need, ensuring every inference request across AWS services is enriched with the most up-to-date customer data available.”

By embedding real-time context directly into AWS AI workflows, Tealium ensures every model decision is grounded in better customer intelligence. This enables:

In-session inference instead of prior-day scoring

Embedded consent and governance controls before model invocation

Closed-loop workflows where AI outputs dynamically inform downstream actions

Reduced reliance on batch-based integration pipelines

For instance, a global airline customer moved from daily model scoring to live session inference, reducing personalization latency from 24 hours to under 300 milliseconds – increasing same-session conversion while reducing promotional dependency.

Tealium delivers multiple AWS connectors for GenAI-powered workflows such as:

Amazon Bedrock for real-time inference and foundation model execution

Amazon SageMaker for model training, feature utilization, and ML lifecycle management

Amazon Connect for AI-powered contact center experiences

Tealium has also achieved competencies in Advertising and Marketing, Automotive, Retail, Data and Analytics, Travel and Hospitality, and Financial Services.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium’s solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium’s data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .





