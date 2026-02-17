Dime Awards Grant to LIEOC for Community Services

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced that Dime has awarded a grant to Long Island Economic Opportunity Collaborative ("LIEOC") in support of academic and vocational training opportunities designed to foster personal growth, career advancement, and social mobility services in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

