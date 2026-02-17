In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Report 2026 with Analyst Recommendations - Adopt a Flexible, Modular Solution Model / Explore New Revenue Streams through Wi-Fi Monetization

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyses the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy China, India, and Japan).

The Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) market has been undergoing a significant transformation fuelled by advancements in technology, changing consumer expectations, and the growing demand for seamless travel experiences. Airlines around the globe are increasingly adopting innovative solutions to enhance passenger satisfaction, strengthen brand loyalty, and differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape.



Several factors are driving the growth of the IFEC market, with technological advancements being at the forefront. Satellite-based connectivity, particularly through High Throughput Satellites (HTS) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, has dramatically increased the speed and coverage of inflight internet. This enables airlines to offer reliable and fast internet connections, which are crucial for passengers, especially business travelers requiring uninterrupted communication.



Additionally, the integration of advanced display and media management systems has enhanced the quality of in-flight entertainment, with features such as ultra-high-definition (UHD) displays, augmented reality (AR), and even virtual reality (VR). Airlines are leveraging AI-powered algorithms to provide personalized recommendations based on passengers' preferences, offering a highly curated experience.



Another driving factor is the growing number of passengers flying each year, spurred by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased tourism. As air travel becomes more accessible, passengers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z travellers, expect onboard experiences comparable to those on the ground, including high-speed internet and access to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+.



Moreover, the competition among airlines has become a critical growth accelerator. To stand out in the marketplace, airlines are using IFEC as a differentiator, customizing content libraries, developing loyalty programs, and introducing live TV and gaming options. Budget carriers are also entering the IFEC space, offering paid connectivity services as a revenue-generating strategy.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Service Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market

Company Profiles Panasonic Avionics Corporation Intelsat S.A. Viasat, Inc. Honeywell International Inc. Collins Aerospace Anuvu Operations LLC Safran Passenger Innovations Lufthansa Systems EchoStar Corporation Airbus SE



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Service Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Adopt a Flexible, Modular Solution Model

2.2 Explore New Revenue Streams through Wi-Fi Monetization



3. Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market

3.2 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Segmentation: By Technology

3.5.1 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By Technology Overview

3.5.2 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Attractiveness Index, By Technology

3.5.3 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, By Wireless Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, By Satellite Communication, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Segmentation: By Type

3.6.1 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By Type Overview

3.6.2 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

3.6.3 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, By Hardware, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, By Content, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, By Connectivity, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Segmentation: By Class

3.7.1 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By Class Overview

3.7.2 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Attractiveness Index, By Class

3.7.3 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, By Economy Class, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, By Business Class, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 Global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, By First Class, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)



4. In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

