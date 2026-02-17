Las Palapas Kicks Off 2026 with New Loyalty, Mobile, Ordering & More from Paytronix

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement solutions , announced that Las Palapas has upgraded its infrastructure by partnering with Paytronix to deploy a full new tech stack, including a powerful new mobile app and loyalty program to engage and reward guests. Guests can download the new app immediately – join the LP Club to begin earning rewards. The restaurant technology stack overhaul prepares Las Palapas to scale and grow the brand in 2026, as the Company celebrates its 40th anniversary.

“Partnering with Paytronix was a strategic move to simplify the Las Palapas tech stack, making it more efficient and bringing more functionality. This digital backbone positions us to succeed as we look to a new period of growth, further scaling the brand,” said Joseph Fain, VP of Operations, Las Palapas. “We now have a cutting-edge digital foundation that streamlined our restaurant operations and is bringing new ways to engage and excite our guests. Online ordering is much easier, as is loyalty enrollment, and more than 100,000 loyalty members are transitioning to the new app where they can re-order favorites, browse new offers, earn and check their rewards and now they can even manage or pay with e-gift card balances.”





The Las Palapas app makes it easy for customers to get their go-to orders, fast. Guests can order ahead for pickup, earn loyalty points on every bite, unlock member-only perks, and be first to try seasonal drops and limited-time offers. The app features tightly-integrated digital loyalty and rewards, online ordering, electronic gift cards and more customer-facing technology. Behind the scenes, the Paytronix guest hospitality solution simplifies operations and streamlines the guest experience, while bringing the brand closer to its guests through AI-driven marketing and promotions that engage guests and drive increased visits.

“With a solid tech stack that's built for expansion, Las Palapas has the infrastructure in place to grow the business, while keeping focus where it belongs–creating the best food and experience for guests,” said Adriana Zeman, VP of Customer Success, Paytronix. “Las Palapas now has tightly integrated online ordering, loyalty, omnichannel messaging, AI insights, and payments, all in one suite. Upgrading the tech stack with Paytronix brought simplicity to back-end operations, and a wealth of new guest-facing opportunities for promotions and engagement.”

The Las Palapas marketing team can leverage the relevant, personal experiences of digital engagement for marketing, using Paytronix data and marketing automation for AI-driven engagement with guests. Relevant, targeted offers and promotional campaigns increase visits and earn guests’ loyalty as repeat customers, and the new Las Palapas platform is built to scale, providing a competitive advantage for the brand and its restaurant operators.

“We wanted to run promotions before and couldn’t, but now with Paytronix we can do promotions at events like a ball game. Guests can scan a barcode on the scoreboard to get a percentage off for their next meal. Paytronix lets us do that and so many other new promotions,” continued Joseph Fain, Las Palapas. “We can even do promotions with gift cards now. We sell a lot of gift cards, and with this tech upgrade we can now do e-gift offerings because we can process cards online with Paytronix. Guests can use their gift cards for online orders.”

About Las Palapas

Explore the vibrant Tex-Mex Flavors at Las Palapas. San Antonio born and raised, Las Palapas has been serving traditional award-winning dishes and fan favorites to Texas families since 1981. With 25 restaurants and growing, 2026 kicks off a celebration of 45 years in business, and a new period of growth for the Company as it continues to significantly scale the brand. For more information, visit www.LasPalapas.com .

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .

Media Contact:

Calen McGee

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Calen.McGee@theaccessgroup.com

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79ba4b86-d829-4b22-b8e2-df57f25772f9