Laboratory Informatics Market Research 2026: Trends and Forecasts 2020-2030 with Analyst Recommendations - Enhance Data Management and Analytics Capabilities / Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

The report analyses the Laboratory Informatics Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).



The laboratory informatics sector is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the increasing need for efficient data management, regulatory compliance, and advanced analytics. Organizations across industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, and environmental testing, are adopting digital solutions to streamline workflows, enhance accuracy, and improve collaboration.



With the growing volume of laboratory data, organizations seek robust informatics solutions that enable seamless data integration, storage, and retrieval. This demand is fueled by the need for efficient decision-making and real-time insights.



Strict global regulations in industries like pharmaceuticals and healthcare necessitate the adoption of informatics platforms to ensure compliance with guidelines such as FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 and ISO standards.



Additionally, The rise of personalized medicine and genomic research is driving the need for sophisticated informatics platforms that can handle complex datasets and advanced analytics. As the industry evolves, the focus on interoperability, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies will shape the future of laboratory informatics, ensuring continued innovation and adoption across sectors.

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Laboratory Informatics Market

Company Profiles

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

LabWare Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

IDBS

LabLynx, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Enhancing Data Management and Analytics Capabilities

2.2 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine



3. Global Laboratory Informatics Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Laboratory Informatics Market

3.2 Advantages of using laboratory information management system

3.3 Global Laboratory Informatics Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global Laboratory Informatics Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Product

3.6.1 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product Overview

3.6.2 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Attractiveness Index, By Product

3.6.3 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Information Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.4 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Scientific Data Management Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.5 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Laboratory Execution Systems, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Enterprise Content Management, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.7 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Segmentation: By Component

3.7.1 Global Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component Overview

3.7.2 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Attractiveness Index, By Component

3.7.3 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Services, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Size, By Software, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Laboratory Informatics Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

