Sinclair to Appear at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BALTIMORE, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in two investor conferences in March 2026. Live webcasts of the company’s fireside chats will be available to the public.

J.P. Morgan Global Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 3rd

Fireside chat: 3:00 pm ET

Company executives: Narinder Sahai, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche Bank 34th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference

Date: Monday, March 9th

Fireside chat: 1:30 pm ET

Company executives: Chris Ripley, Chief Executive Officer; Narinder Sahai, Chief Financial Officer

Live webcasts and replays of the J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank fireside chats will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of the Investor Relations website at sbgi.net.

Sinclair executives will also be participating in investor meetings at both conferences and institutional investors may contact your J.P. Morgan or Deutsche Bank sales representative to register for the conferences and to meet with Sinclair management.

