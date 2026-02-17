Folks Unveils 2026 State of HR Report, Highlighting Key Trends and Challenges for Canadian SMBs

Quebec City, QC, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folks, a leading Canadian HR software solution provider, has announced the release of its highly anticipated 2026 State of HR Report. This comprehensive study surveys more than 400 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada, offering valuable insights into the evolving landscape of human resources.

State of HR 2026 - The 2026 HR Trends Are Here!

The report delves into critical areas such as recruitment trends, the integration of artificial intelligence in HR processes, technology adoption, employee experience, and the main HR challenges anticipated for 2026. By examining these key aspects, Folks aims to give SMBs the knowledge they need to navigate the future of HR effectively.

"The 2026 State of HR Report is a testament to our commitment to empowering small and medium-sized businesses with the tools and insights they need to thrive," said Jimmy Plante, CEO of Folks. "As the HR landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial for organizations to stay informed and adapt to new trends and technologies."

"Our findings highlight the increasing role of technology and AI in HR, as well as the growing importance of enhancing employee experience. We believe that by understanding these trends, SMBs can better position themselves for success in the coming years," he added.

The report reveals that recruitment remains a top priority for Canadian SMBs, with many organizations seeking innovative ways to attract and retain talent. The use of AI in HR processes is also on the rise, with businesses leveraging technology to streamline operations and improve decision-making.

Additionally, the study highlights the significance of HR technology adoption in enhancing employee experience and increasing efficiency. SMBs are increasingly investing in digital tools to support their workforce and foster engagement, but some report issues with integration capabilities.

Folks' 2026 State of HR Report serves as a valuable resource for SMBs looking to stay ahead of the curve. By providing a comprehensive overview of current trends and challenges, the report empowers organizations to make informed decisions and drive positive change in their HR practices.

You can download the 2026 State of HR Report and access the full findings right here.

About Folks

Founded in 2010, Folks is a Canadian HR software solution designed to simplify workforce management for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers user-friendly tools for core HR functions like recruiting, payroll, onboarding, employee data management, time tracking, performance reviews, and absence management. With a focus on streamlining HR processes, Folks' all-in-one HR software helps organizations save time, improve efficiency, and foster employee engagement, making it particularly valuable for SMBs.

