Gov Contract Finder (GC Finder) Launches AI Agent–Powered Platform for Government Contract Discovery, Capture, and Proposal Acceleration

Fountain Hills, AZ, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gov Contract Finder (also known as GC Finder or GCFinder) today announced the expansion of its AI Agent–powered government contract discovery and capture workflow platform - built to help contractors move through opportunity discovery, qualification, collaboration, and proposal development without spreadsheets, missed amendments, or disconnected tools.

Designed for small businesses, consultants, and enterprise capture teams, Gov Contract Finder combines real-time federal contract search, intelligent alert agents, AI proposal workflows, mobile apps, browser-based saving, procurement research, and collaborative pipelines into a unified system of AI agents purpose-built for government contracting.

AI Bidding Assistant: An Agent for Proposal Acceleration

At the core of Gov Contract Finder’s workflow is its AI Bidding Assistant - an AI agent designed specifically for federal RFP environments.

The AI Bidding Assistant helps contractors:

Analyze RFP and solicitation documents

Extract key requirements and evaluation criteria

Identify compliance-sensitive language

Generate structured draft proposal sections

Answer Q&A over uploaded documents

Support opportunity-aligned capability statement creation

Assist with checklist-based compliance awareness

Rather than replacing proposal teams, the AI agent functions as a workflow accelerator - helping teams move from document review to structured draft faster while maintaining full human oversight and control.

“AI in government contracting shouldn’t just generate paragraphs - it should move the workflow forward,” said William, government contracting specialist at Gov Contract Finder. “Our AI agents are built to reduce friction between ‘we found it’ and ‘we’re submitting it’ - helping teams extract requirements, draft compliant sections, and stay aligned throughout capture.”

AI Agents for Opportunity Discovery & Monitoring

Gov Contract Finder’s intelligent alert engine operates as a continuous monitoring agent across federal procurement sources.

The platform currently tracks:

70,000+ active federal contract opportunities

Across 57 federal agencies

With 300+ new opportunities added daily

Users can create alert profiles based on:

NAICS codes

Keywords

Agencies

Locations

Set-aside classifications

Alert agents notify contractors via instant alerts or digest delivery, helping teams act quickly while opportunities are still early in the lifecycle.

Instead of repeatedly checking portals manually, contractors rely on persistent AI monitoring agents working in the background.

From Portal to Pipeline: Browser Extension + iOS & Android Apps

Gov Contract Finder integrates directly into contractor workflows through:

Browser Extension

Supports Chrome, Edge, and Firefox

Enables one-click saving from SAM.gov

Instantly syncs opportunities to web dashboards and mobile apps

Built with a privacy-first architecture focused on procurement domains

Installation takes approximately 10 seconds, and contractors can begin saving opportunities in under 60 seconds.

Mobile Apps (iOS & Android)

Gov Contract Finder also provides full-featured mobile apps for iOS and Android, allowing contractors to:

Search and filter contract opportunities on the go

Receive real-time push notifications for new matches

Review saved opportunities

Monitor deadlines

Access procurement officer lookup

Share opportunities with team members

Stay synchronized with browser and web activity

Together, the browser extension and mobile apps create a continuous capture workflow - enabling contractors to move from discovery to action whether they’re at their desk or away from it.

Team-Based Capture Workflows

Gov Contract Finder supports collaborative capture management with structured pipeline workflows.

Capabilities include:

Shared opportunity pipelines

Role-based permissions

Stage tracking and assignments

Internal comments and collaboration

Notifications and reminders

Shared analytics dashboards

These coordinated workflow agents help teams maintain visibility across active pursuits - reducing the risk of missed deadlines, duplicated work, or pipeline blind spots.

Market Intelligence & Procurement Research

Beyond discovery and drafting, Gov Contract Finder supports data-informed bid decisions through:

Agency spending insights

Award history research

Incumbent identification

Competitive context visibility

Procurement officer lookup tools

These intelligence features operate as research agents within the broader capture workflow - helping contractors prioritize and qualify opportunities more strategically.

Enterprise Workflow Automation

For organizations requiring deeper integration, Gov Contract Finder offers Workflow Automation services including:

Expanded state and local (SLED) monitoring

CRM synchronization

SSO (SAML/OIDC)

SharePoint and document system integration

Slack and Microsoft Teams notifications

Audit logging and US-based infrastructure options

This allows Gov Contract Finder to function not just as a discovery tool, but as an embedded capture operations layer within enterprise systems.

Built on Official Federal Data

Gov Contract Finder enhances how contractors work with federal procurement data while maintaining responsible use.

Federal opportunities are sourced from official procurement postings (e.g., SAM.gov)

Competitive and award insights draw from official federal spending datasets (e.g., USASpending.gov)

Gov Contract Finder is not affiliated with the U.S. government. Contractors should verify final opportunity details directly on official .gov sources prior to submission.

