Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs Unveils Winter 2026 “Women to Watch” List Across Health, Wealth, Marketing, and Leadership

Scottsdale, Arizona, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs® today announced its Winter 2026 “Women to Watch” list, recognizing nine influential founders whose work is shaping the next wave of women-led business across health, wealth, marketing, communications, leadership, and relationships.

Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs Winter 2026 “Women to Watch”

“These are the women people end up quoting, learning from, and building alongside because their results speak louder than their content,” said Christina Rowe, Founder of Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs®. “They’re not chasing attention. They’re building real impact, and they’re bringing other women with them.”

The Winter 2026 list highlights leaders who have developed distinct expertise, built trusted brands, and delivered meaningful outcomes for the audiences they serve ranging from gut health and fitness transformation to wealth-building, grief support, marketing systems, executive leadership, strategic communications, and relationship mastery.

What sets the Winter 2026 honorees apart

Proven outcomes: Their work produces tangible, repeatable results

Their work produces tangible, repeatable results Clear positioning: Each founder owns a lane with credibility and depth

Each founder owns a lane with credibility and depth Market relevance: Their solutions meet urgent needs women are facing in 2026

Their solutions meet urgent needs women are facing in 2026 Community impact: They lead movements, not just offers

They lead movements, not just offers High-integrity leadership: Substance first, hype last

“In a world full of noise, trust wins,” added Rowe. “These women have earned trust the hard way...through results, resilience, and leadership.”

Winter 2026 Women to Watch

Dr. Frances Mark — The Real Gut Doctor

Recognized for her work helping women address gut health challenges through practical, science-informed approaches that support energy, confidence, and long-term wellness.

Michele Parker — Widow’s Answers

Honored for providing compassionate guidance and actionable resources that help widows navigate grief, life transitions, and the decisions that follow loss.

Brandi Munguia — H3R Collective

Selected for building community and connection for women entrepreneurs—creating spaces where collaboration, visibility, and shared resources lead to real growth.

Lana Hinds — Her Marketing Mentor

Recognized for helping business owners simplify their marketing and build systems that consistently attract clients without burnout or overwhelm.

Chineme Noke — Chineme Noke Consulting

Honored for elevating women’s leadership through career strategy, executive presence, and communication that supports promotion-ready positioning.

Jan Daudi — MissCommuniTeam

Selected for turning communication into a growth engine, helping brands clarify messaging, strengthen community engagement, and drive momentum.

Dr. Dianah Lake — Dr. Di Fitness

Recognized for combining medical insight with fitness leadership to help women build strength, vitality, and sustainable performance.

Patrice Malloy — Unapologetic Affluence

Honored for her work helping women expand their financial confidence, normalize affluence, and build wealth with aligned strategy and mindset.

Michelle Hoffman — The Art of Relationshipping

Selected for helping high-achieving women strengthen relationships and communication building connection skills that support both personal and professional success.

About Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs

Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs®, is the largest global online community of women entrepreneurs on Facebook founded by Christina Rowe. With over 898,000 members, Women Helping Women Entrepreneurs was created as a vehicle through which women can help other women in the most important areas of their lives: business, personal growth and balancing family and career. The goal is to provide women with the connections, resources, tools and skills they need to prosper and succeed.

Press Inquiries

Christina Rowe

christina [at] christinarowe.com

7325016445

https://womenhelpingwomen.biz

7120 E Kierland Blvd

Unit 201

Scottsdale, AZ. 85254