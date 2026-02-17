Denny’s Raises $950K to Fight Childhood Hunger with No Kid Hungry

Denny’s celebrates 15 years of partnership with No Kid Hungry, including matching donations on Giving Tuesday in 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 15 years, Denny’s has been proud to partner with No Kid Hungry, helping to ensure children have access to the meals they need to grow and thrive. This year’s fundraising campaign, which ran from late October 2025 through the beginning of January 2026, raised $949,558, bringing Denny’s total support for No Kid Hungry since 2011 to $15.5M.

Guests were asked to help fight childhood hunger by rounding up their checks to the nearest dollar or adding a donation during online checkout at Dennys.com. Guests who donated to No Kid Hungry received an official Denny’s and No Kid Hungry supporter pinup to be displayed at the restaurant as well as a coupon sheet with special offers.

In addition, in 2025 for Giving Tuesday, Denny’s went even bigger with its efforts – matching all guest donations up to $15,000, doubling the impact of every donation. ​

“Ending childhood hunger is a cause deeply rooted in who we are at Denny’s,” said April Kelly-Drummond, VP, Chief Inclusion and Community Engagement Officer at Denny’s. “Our purpose is to feed people – body, mind, and soul, which is why for 15 years, our guests, franchisees and team members have come together to support No Kid Hungry’s important work. We’re grateful for everyone who stands with us in supporting kids and families.​ Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the fight to end childhood hunger.”

The No Kid Hungry campaign continues to change the lives of millions of children facing food insecurity.

“This year’s Denny’s fundraising campaign is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when companies and communities come together to support kids and families,” said Sara Jamshidi, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry. “Marking 15 years of partnership, Denny’s continued commitment comes at a critical time for families facing food insecurity. We’re proud to stand with a partner whose long-standing dedication helps ensure children can access the nutritious meals they need to grow, learn, and thrive.”

*Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Meal equivalency varies during summer. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

Denny's Year-Round Commitment to Communities

Whether serving a warm meal or stepping in during times of need, Denny’s is committed to supporting local and national organizations that strengthen children, families and communities.

In addition to the annual No Kid Hungry fundraiser, Denny’s operates a 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner that travels from coast to coast feeding those impacted by natural disasters, underserved communities, the unhoused and veterans. The truck has served more than 154,000 meals since launching in 2017. Last December, the Mobile Relief Diner traveled to Central, TX to provide free, hot meals as part of relief efforts after the flooding that occurred in the area. Sponsored by the West Texas Food Bank and the Texas Restaurant Association, 7,235 meals were served over a three-day span.

And, through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny’s has awarded nearly $2.7 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny’s can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny’s restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

For more information on Denny’s social impact initiatives, visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef499a27-4805-47b2-aad3-20a2ed2e6a1d