Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Market Volume and Pricing Data 2026-35

Ottawa, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global certified-circular polyethylene (PE) market generated revenue of USD 1.67 billion in 2025, and this figure is projected to grow to USD 4.73 billion in 2035, according to research conducted by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The certified-circular polyethylene (PE) market is growing as companies look for more sustainable materials to meet environmental rules and reduce plastic waste. This material provides the same quality as new plastic while using recycled feedstock that is verified through certification systems. Increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, expansion of e-commerce, and improvements in recycling technologies are driving market growth.

What is meant by Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE)?

Certified circular polyethylene refers to polyethylene produced from recycled or waste-based feedstock and verified through certification systems that track material origin and processing under mass-balance or similar approaches. It offers performance similar to that of virgin plastic while supporting circular economy goals. The market is driven by stricter sustainability regulations, brand commitments to reduce plastic waste, growing demand for eco-friendly packaging, and advancements in chemical recycling and traceability technologies.

Private Industry Investments for Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE):

TotalEnergies & Borealis (Baystar JV): The companies invested $1.4 billion in a new 625,000 metric ton-per-year unit in Texas that incorporates post-consumer recycled materials into advanced value-added polymers. ExxonMobil (Baytown & Beaumont Expansion): ExxonMobil is investing $200 million to expand its chemical recycling capacity in Texas, aiming to process 500,000 tons of plastic waste annually by 2027 using its proprietary Exxtend technology. Dow (Xycle Investment): Dow has invested in the advanced recycling startup Xycle to secure circular feedstock for its manufacturing, supporting a facility in Rotterdam capable of processing 21,000 tons of plastic waste annually. LyondellBasell (MoReTec Plant): LyondellBasell is constructing its first industrial-scale chemical recycling plant in Germany to produce its CirculenRevive polyolefin grades from hard-to-recycle plastic waste.

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Market?

1) Rising demand for sustainable packaging materials

Many consumer goods, food, and e-commerce companies are shifting toward certified circular polyethylene to meet sustainability targets and reduce dependence on virgin plastics. Brands are under pressure from consumers and regulators to lower plastic waste and carbon footprints. As a result, certified circular PE is increasingly being used in flexible packaging, bottles, films, and containers across multiple industries.

2) Growth of chemical recycling technologies

Advances in chemical recycling are enabling the conversion of mixed and hard-to-recycle plastic waste into high-quality polyethylene. This process produces material with properties similar to those of virgin plastic, allowing it to be used in demanding applications such as food packaging. Continuous improvements in technology are helping increase recycling efficiency, scale, and commercial availability of certified circular polyethylene.

3) Wider adoption of certification and traceability systems

Companies are focusing on certified supply chains that verify the use of recycled or circular feedstock. Mass-balance approaches and third-party certifications are being adopted to ensure transparency and credibility. These systems help brands prove sustainability claims, meet regulatory requirements, and build consumer trust, which is accelerating the adoption of certified circular polyethylene.

4) Increasing regulatory pressure and recycled-content targets

Governments in several regions are introducing rules that require higher recycled content in plastic packaging and encourage circular economy practices. Policies such as plastic taxes, recycling mandates, and extended producer responsibility programs are pushing manufacturers to adopt certified circular materials. This regulatory push is creating consistent demand for certified circular polyethylene.

5) Strategic partnerships and product innovations

Major polymer producers, recyclers, and brand owners are forming partnerships to develop and supply certified circular polyethylene. Companies are investing in recycling infrastructure, launching new circular PE grades, and expanding production capacities. These collaborations are improving supply availability, enabling new applications, and helping certified circular polyethylene move from niche to mainstream use.

What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Market?

The certified-circular polyethylene (PE) market in the 2026 business landscape is expected to register strong and steady growth, driven by rising regulatory mandates, corporate sustainability targets, and the rapid expansion of circular packaging systems. Companies are increasingly shifting from virgin plastics to certified recycled materials to meet ESG commitments and compliance requirements. Growth is further supported by investments in chemical recycling, improved traceability systems, and increasing adoption across packaging, e-commerce, consumer goods, and industrial applications.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Market?

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to rapid industrialization, strong growth in the packaging and consumer goods sectors, and rising plastic consumption across developing economies. Governments in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are promoting recycling initiatives and circular economy policies. The presence of major petrochemical producers, expanding manufacturing bases, and increasing investments in recycling infrastructure further strengthen the region’s leadership in certified circular polyethylene adoption.

China Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Market Trends

China leads the Asia-Pacific market because of its large plastics production capacity, strong government focus on circular economy development, and continuous expansion of recycling infrastructure. National policies encourage plastic waste reduction, resource efficiency, and advanced recycling investments. The country is also developing modern sorting and chemical recycling facilities, supported by major manufacturing hubs and growing demand from packaging, e-commerce, electronics, and automotive industries.

How is the Opportunistic is the Rise of the North America in the Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Industry?

The North America region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market over the forecast period. North America presents strong growth opportunities in the certified-circular polyethylene (PE) market due to increasing corporate sustainability commitments, supportive regulatory frameworks, and rising demand for recycled-content packaging. Major brands and retailers are setting ambitious circularity targets, driving adoption of certified materials.

The region also benefits from advanced recycling technologies, well-established waste management systems, and significant investments by petrochemical companies, positioning North America as a key emerging market for certified circular polyethylene.

U.S. Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Market Trends

The U.S. leads the North American market due to its large packaging and consumer goods industries, strong presence of major petrochemical companies, and increasing corporate sustainability commitments. Many leading brands and retailers are adopting certified circular materials to meet recycled-content and ESG targets. The country also benefits from advanced recycling technologies, expanding chemical recycling investments, a well-developed waste management infrastructure, and supportive policies promoting circular economy practices.

How Big is the Opportunity for Growth of the Europe Region in Industry?

Europe presents a significant growth opportunity for the certified-circular polyethylene (PE) industry due to strict environmental regulations, ambitious recycled-content targets, and strong circular-economy policies. The region’s packaging, retail, and consumer goods sectors are actively adopting certified circular PE to meet sustainability commitments and regulatory requirements.

In addition, well-established recycling infrastructure, increasing investments in chemical recycling technologies, and collaborations between polymer producers and brand owners are accelerating market adoption across multiple applications.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Product Type Insights

The low-density polyethylene segment dominates the certified-circular polyethylene (PE) market due to its widespread use in flexible packaging, films, and consumer goods applications. Its lightweight structure, flexibility, and strong sealing properties make it suitable for sustainable packaging solutions. Increasing demand for recyclable and circular flexible packaging, along with growing e-commerce and food packaging needs, continues to drive the adoption of certified circular LDPE.

The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market due to its high strength, durability, and wide use in rigid packaging, bottles, containers, and industrial products. Increasing demand for recycled content in rigid packaging, regulatory pressure on plastic waste, and growing adoption in household, personal care, and automotive applications are driving the rapid expansion of certified circular HDPE.

Certification Type Insights

The certified recycled polyethylene segment dominates the certified-circular polyethylene (PE) market due to growing regulatory requirements for recycled content and strong corporate sustainability commitments. Many brands prefer certified recycled PE to meet packaging targets and reduce environmental impact. Its wider availability, compatibility with existing processing systems, and increasing use in packaging, consumer goods, and industrial applications continue to support its dominant market position.

The certified bio-based polyethylene segment expected to be the fastest growing in the market due to rising demand for renewable and low-carbon materials. Companies are adopting bio-based PE to meet climate goals and reduce dependence on fossil-based plastics. Supportive government policies, increasing investments in bio-feedstock production, and growing use in sustainable packaging and consumer goods are accelerating the segment’s growth.

End-User Industry Insights

The food and beverages segment dominates the certified-circular polyethylene (PE) market due to its high consumption of plastic packaging for products such as pouches, bottles, films, and containers. Rising demand for safe, lightweight, and sustainable packaging is driving adoption of certified circular PE. Strict food safety regulations, recycled-content targets, and strong sustainability commitments from major food brands further support the segment’s leading position.

The e-commerce and retail is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market due to the rapid expansion of online shopping and rising demand for flexible protective packaging. Brands and retailers are adopting certified circular PE to meet sustainability commitments and reduce plastic waste. Growing use of mailers, stretch films, and protective wraps made from circular materials is accelerating segment growth.

Form Insights

The pellets / granules segment dominates the certified-circular polyethylene (PE) market because they are the primary raw material used in various plastic processing methods such as extrusion, injection molding, and blow molding. Their ease of handling, consistent quality, and compatibility with existing manufacturing equipment make them widely preferred. Growing demand from packaging, consumer goods, and industrial applications further strengthens the segment’s leading position.

The films / sheets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market due to rising demand for sustainable flexible packaging across food, e-commerce, and consumer goods sectors. These formats are widely used for wraps, pouches, liners, and protective packaging. Increasing regulatory pressure on plastic waste and brand commitments to recyclable and circular packaging solutions are accelerating the adoption of certified circular PE films and sheets.

Recent Breakthroughs in Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Market

In September 2025 , MOL Group, a company leading in Hungarian multinational integrated oil and gas corporation, has completed its first ISCC PLUS-certified production run using circular feedstock at its MOL facility, marking an important milestone in its SHAPE TOMORROW Strategy. Hungarian petrochemicals site in Tiszaújváros.

, MOL Group, a company leading in Hungarian multinational integrated oil and gas corporation, has completed its first ISCC PLUS-certified production run using circular feedstock at its MOL facility, marking an important milestone in its SHAPE TOMORROW Strategy. Hungarian petrochemicals site in Tiszaújváros. In September 2025, Shell Polymers, a polyethylene supplier, signed a partnership with Charter Next Generation (CNG), a company in North America producing specialty films and material science solutions, to provide ISCC PLUS certified circular polyethylene for CNG to utilize in high-performance flexible packaging for its customers.

Shell Polymers, a polyethylene supplier, signed a partnership with Charter Next Generation (CNG), a company in North America producing specialty films and material science solutions, to provide ISCC PLUS certified circular polyethylene for CNG to utilize in high-performance flexible packaging for its customers. In July 2025, Braskem completed the first commercial sale of chemically recycled, ISCC-Plus-certified circular polyethylene in South America. The resin, produced using circular feedstock from a partnership with Neste, was supplied to Copobras for flexible pet-food packaging, marking a major step in scaling chemical recycling-based circular resins.





Top Companies in the Global Certified-Circular Polyethylene (PE) Market & Their Offerings

Tier 1:

ExxonMobil : Offers certified circular PE under their Exxtend technology, providing virgin-quality resins for demanding food and healthcare packaging .

: Offers certified circular PE under their technology, providing virgin-quality resins for demanding food and . LyondellBasell : Markets CirculenRevive polyethylene, which uses advanced molecular recycling to turn plastic waste into high-performance resins.

: Markets polyethylene, which uses advanced molecular recycling to turn plastic waste into high-performance resins. Chevron Phillips Chemical : Produces Marlex Anew circular PE from pyrolysis oil, specifically designed for high-purity food and medical applications.

: Produces circular PE from pyrolysis oil, specifically designed for high-purity food and medical applications. Braskem : Features circular PE within their Wenew ecosystem, utilizing both advanced and mechanical recycling for packaging and infrastructure.

: Features circular PE within their ecosystem, utilizing both advanced and mechanical recycling for packaging and infrastructure. SABIC : Provides TRUCIRCLE certified-circular PE produced from mixed plastic waste feedstock for use as a drop-in food packaging solution.

: Provides certified-circular PE produced from mixed plastic waste feedstock for use as a drop-in food packaging solution. Borealis AG : Offers Borcycle C chemically recycled PE, including specialized grades for high-performance wire, cable, and infrastructure.

: Offers chemically recycled PE, including specialized grades for high-performance wire, cable, and infrastructure. Dow Inc. : Supplies REVOLOOP circular PE resins, offering performance parity with virgin materials for flexible packaging and industrial liners.

: Supplies circular PE resins, offering performance parity with virgin materials for flexible packaging and industrial liners. Shell Chemicals: Produces Certified Circular Polyethylene using mass balance pathways to supply high-quality resins for flexible, food-grade packaging.

Tier 2:

Reliance Industries Limited

MOL Group

Hanwha TotalEnergies Petrochemical

INEOS Group

TotalEnergies (TotalEnergies Petrochemicals)

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals

Sinopec

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Lotte Chemical

Westlake Corporation

Segment Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Film-Grade LDPE Bag & Pouch Applications Blended LDPE (Virgin + Recycled)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Bottles & Jars Industrial Drums & Containers Food-Grade HDPE

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Flexible Packaging Films Stretch Film & Wrap Blended LLDPE

Ultra-High Molecular Weight PE (UHMWPE) High-Strength Packaging Industrial & Specialty Applications

Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Pipe & Tubing Applications Flexible Packaging & Bags Blended MDPE







By Certification Type

Certified Recycled PE Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) PE Post-Industrial Recycled (PIR) PE Multi-Grade Recycled Blends

Certified Bio-based PE Sugarcane-Based PE Plant-Derived Polyethylene Compostable/Environmentally-Friendly PE

Certified Renewable PE Bio-Renewable PE Hybrid Renewable Blends Sustainable Feedstock PE

Certified Ocean-Bound Plastic PE Ocean-Collected Waste PE Coastal Collection PE Blended Ocean-Bound PE



By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

E-commerce & Retail

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Electronics & Electricals

Automotive

Others (Textiles, Toys, Sports)





By Form

Pellets / Granules

Films / Sheets

Molded Components

Fibers / Filaments

Region

By North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe





Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

