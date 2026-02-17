Terracon Receives 2025 EBJ and CCBJ Business Achievement Awards

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Business Journal®* (EBJ), an independent business research publication that provides strategic market intelligence to the environmental industry, has honored Terracon with multiple awards for 2025, including two awards from EBJ and two awards from Climate Change Business Journal (CCBJ).

“In a year of growth but some volatility for the $570 billion U.S. environmental industry in 2025, a number of companies distinguished themselves with business model evolution, new practices, technical innovation, M&A, or signature projects that merit the special recognition of an EBJ Business Achievement Award. With traditional environmental markets in infrastructure, air quality, remediation, water and wastewater, as well as energy transition and climate resilience, it is understandable that companies report growing demand for environmental technology and services,” said Grant Ferrier, editor of Environmental Business Journal and chair of the EBJ Business Achievement Award selection committee.

“The employee-owners at Terracon are dedicated to serving our clients with innovative solutions that also benefit the environment and our communities,” said Mark White, P.G., environmental service line director for Terracon's Western Operating Group. “We are honored to be recognized by EBJ and CCBJ for these outstanding contributions that reflect our company values.”

EBJ Awards

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: MOBILE DATA COLLECTION

FactorEarth received the award for Information Technology: Mobile Data Collection. FactorEarth is a technology platform created by Metcalf Archaeological Consultants, A Terracon Company. The FactorEarth team partnered with the Colorado School of Mines in 2018 to develop cutting-edge technology to address a challenge in environmental permitting and planning: mobile data collection in remote, disconnected areas where company specialists regularly found themselves working. FactorEarth developed Record, an application that enables seamless offline collaboration in the field and syncs data online in seconds. Practitioners can collect data, finalize edits, and export submission-ready deliverables in customizable formats such as PDF or JSON. Another platform, Pro, incorporates augmented reality for heads-up geospatial data display to immerse professionals in the dataset for real-time, in-field analysis. These innovations streamline workflows and improve efficiency for environmental permitting and planning projects by allowing users to do more with the data, both in the field and in final reporting.

PROJECT MERIT: SUSTAINABLE REDEVELOPMENT IN CHICAGO

Terracon was awarded a Project Merit award for Sustainable Redevelopment in Chicago. Terracon’s first-of-its-kind Green Era anaerobic digester project was developed on a brownfields site in the underserved south side of Chicago. The project was made possible through brownfields funding from U.S. EPA, Illinois EPA (IEPA) and Green Era partnerships with the City of Chicago and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The community had a vision to clean up a nine-acre brownfields site to address environmental and health issues; redevelop it with an anaerobic digester to convert food waste to nutrient-rich soil; and use the soil for urban farming, thereby improving the “food desert” condition and the community’s quality of life. Terracon evaluated sustainable remediation options and developed best management practices to enable sustainability and resilience during the remediation These included alternative engineered barriers, in situ hazardous lead remediation, and implementing remediation during site development to reduce environmental footprint. The IEPA No Further Remediation Letter was obtained, and the anaerobic digester was up and running in 2025. The Green Era anaerobic digestion facility recycles food waste to produce renewable energy and nutrient-rich compost for urban farms while generating jobs and increasing access to fresh, healthy food. The project received the Illinois Clean Energy Champion Award and exemplifies how sustainable redevelopment can transform neglected spaces into sustainable hubs of opportunity and innovation.

CCBJ Awards

INNOVATION/UNIQUE SOLUTION

Terracon was awarded a Project Merit award for Innovation/Unique Solution for the U.S. Steel ESG System Configuration project. In 2025, Terracon was selected to assist U.S. Steel in transforming its environmental compliance process by migrating air emissions reporting data from complex, facility specific spreadsheets into a centralized SaaS platform. The platform standardizes Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program (GHGRP) data collection and subpart logic across 30 facilities, confirming consistent reporting practices and full alignment with the GHG Protocol for sustainability disclosures. By replacing 50 legacy spreadsheets, the program minimized error risk, enhanced data transparency, and provided real-time insights for environmental managers and ESG teams. EPA reporting through the Electronic Greenhouse Gas Reporting Tool (e-GGRT) became more efficient as manual rework was significantly reduced. Through the implementation of this platform, Terracon identified data inconsistencies and introduced a refined methodology, enabling U.S. Steel to re-baseline its emissions with greater accuracy and confidence. Terracon configured site-specific rules and mappings for applicable GHGRP subparts, embedded QA/QC checks, and established audit ready data lineage. The centralized system serves as a single source of truth for emissions data, streamlines certification processes, and consolidates information into a unified dashboard. As a result, reporting cycles were fully streamlined, validation and error flags significantly reduced, and unified visibility established across all facilities with strong data completeness.

PROJECT MERIT: CLIMATE RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE – WISSAHICKON VALLEY PARK

Skelly and Loy, Inc., A Terracon Company, was awarded a Project Merit Award for Climate Resilient Infrastructure for the Valley Green Run Restoration and Pedestrian Bridge project. Wissahickon Valley Park is within a registered National Natural Landmark in northwest Philadelphia. Nestled along the trout-stocked Wissahickon Creek, the Valley Green Inn area is visited heavily throughout the year and relies on three small parking areas to stow vehicles for hikers, cyclists, photographers, and nature enthusiasts. The Valley Green Upper Parking Lot connects to the destination via a footpath that parallels Valley Green Run. Winding together with the stream, the trail afforded visitors a scenic path, safely separated from vehicular traffic on Valley Green Road. Erosion and degradation led to toppled walls and slumped slopes that had supported the walking corridor, closing the path and forcing visitors onto the road. As champions and stewards of the park, Friends of the Wissahickon engaged Skelly and Loy for planning, design, and construction to restore the stream and rebuild the trails. Cliffs of Wissahickon schist, a stone arch bridge, and well-trodden trails framed the picturesque setting and set expectations for the constructed features. The steep valley gradient and limited footprint guided the ultimate improvements: a restored step-pool stream entwined with a new steel, wood, and concrete pedestrian bridge.

The 2025 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXIV on April 1-3, 2026 in San Diego, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.

