Just Capital Completes Transformation to Stakeholder Intelligence Platform, Launches Enhanced Just Intelligence Capabilities

New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Capital , the foremost independent organization advancing responsible business leadership, announced the culmination of its strategic transformation into a stakeholder-focused data and insights platform. Building on more than a decade of impact, the organization released an updated version of its flagship Just Intelligence product, alongside a new brand identity, logo, and website, to serve as an objective partner to companies as they shape outcomes for their business, workers, communities, and the economy and society at large.

“Just Capital’s evolution was driven by the conviction that the decisions leaders make today will define business and societal outcomes for decades to come,” said Martin Whittaker, Chief Executive Officer of Just Capital. “We have enhanced our capabilities to help companies optimize their stakeholder investments through independent and comprehensive insights in service of their ability to compete and win in a changing marketplace. Our vision is an economy where business success and shared prosperity move forward together.”

Just Intelligence: Find Clarity Through Decision-Grade Insights

Just Capital has launched upgraded functionality and performance data within Just Intelligence. Just Intelligence supports strategic planning and decision-making by offering a comprehensive view of public expectations, sector realities, and stakeholder performance, and by connecting those signals to core business outcomes. The platform is built on Just Capital’s decade of public opinion research and corporate performance data, and it surfaces areas of relative over- and under-performance across a company’s stakeholder ecosystem, including workers, customers, communities, environment, and shareholders. New features include:

A centralized dashboard where companies can understand their performance across key stakeholder issues

A peer comparison tool to benchmark performance against custom company sets, industry peers, or the full Russell 1000

A leading practice feature to discover what top-performing companies are doing differently

A curated content library with case studies from leading research and academic institutions exploring how companies have connected stakeholder investments to measurable business outcomes

A scenario planning tool to model how changes to stakeholder investments will impact performance

These capabilities help leaders identify which stakeholder investments have the power to drive long-term business performance, enabling them to create value that compounds beyond their firm to benefit shareholders, the economy, and society at large.

“At a time where looking around corners has never been more important, Just Intelligence offers insights leaders can use in moments of complexity to evaluate real tradeoffs across growth, risk, technology, and societal expectations,” said Whittaker. “Our goal is to help leaders navigate those tradeoffs with clarity and confidence.”

Just Capital’s transformation was informed by a review process including direct engagement with CEOs, C-suite leaders, and board members of some of America’s most influential companies. Five Fortune 500 companies are vanguard users of the paid product, helping to shape the platform’s evolution ahead of broader market rollout and adoption. Just Intelligence and the platform’s ongoing enhancements are grounded in feedback from a beta period with 250+ corporate users and interviews with more than 45 business leaders on the user experience, value proposition, and industry relevance.

Russell 1000 companies have access to the Performance Explorer tool with select stakeholder indicators available. Subscribers can access full metrics, Peer Comparison, and Leading Practice capabilities. The platform and its features will be updated on an ongoing basis.

Organizational Updates

Just Capital’s refreshed visual identity marks the evolution of the organization from an external evaluator to a performance partner. The new website and tools within Just Intelligence are built to support forward-looking decision-making rather than retrospective assessments of past performance. Just Capital’s annual Rankings will continue to serve as a tool to showcase performance and insights to inform responsible business leadership. The 2026 Rankings will be announced in March 2026.

In Fall 2025, Just Capital launched its inaugural research from surveys of corporate leaders, investors, and the American public on responsible AI deployment. The organization will conduct quarterly pulse surveys through 2026 and beyond, providing ongoing insights for corporate leaders, investors, and policy makers as perspectives continue to evolve. AI-focused insights will feed into Just Intelligence in 2026.

As part of this strategic focus, the Corporate Impact Lab has begun the process of becoming an independent organization. Just Capital has been proud to incubate the Corporate Impact Lab since its inception in 2022. In 2026, the Corporate Impact Lab will be fiscally sponsored by Just Capital and operate independently. Both organizations share the mutual goal of the Corporate Impact Lab becoming a fully independent organization in 2026, subject to the completion of necessary regulatory, legal, and other administrative requirements.

About Just Capital