MOVATI Athletic Awarded 2025 Best of YEG Thrive Award as Anticipation Builds for New Harvest Hills Location

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVATI Athletic, which currently operates three established clubs across the Edmonton region in Albany, Windermere, and Manning, has been named the 2025 Best of YEG Thrive Award Winner for Best Multiple Location or Large Gym/Studio. The recognition underscores MOVATI’s growing impact in the city as anticipation builds for the opening of its fourth and newest location in Harvest Hills.

The Best of YEG Thrive Awards celebrate businesses that elevate quality of life across the city, honouring organizations that demonstrate leadership, consistency, and community impact. MOVATI’s recognition reflects its commitment to delivering a premium, all-inclusive fitness experience designed to support both physical and mental well-being.

“This award is a meaningful recognition of the experience our teams deliver every day,” said Chuck Kelly, CEO of MOVATI Athletic. “As we prepare to welcome members to our Harvest Hills location, it reinforces our commitment to creating spaces that support long-term wellness, not just workouts.”

The upcoming MOVATI Harvest Hills club will bring the brand’s signature approach to Southeast Edmonton, featuring expansive training floors, boutique-style studios, recovery-focused amenities, and thoughtfully designed spaces that allow members to train, recover, and connect under one roof.

Since opening its first Edmonton location in 2021, MOVATI has continued to invest in the city through elevated club experiences, expert-led programming, and a community-first philosophy that prioritizes how people feel when they walk through the doors.

With anticipation continuing to build, MOVATI Harvest Hills is expected to open this Spring, further expanding access to premium fitness and wellness experiences in the Edmonton market.

Additional details regarding the official grand opening will be announced soon.

Learn more about Harvest Hills and stay up to date by visiting MOVATI Harvest Hills.

About MOVATI Athletic

Founded in 1997, MOVATI Athletic is redefining the fitness experience, blending the intimacy of boutique fitness with the luxury and amenities of a full-service club. As a top-tier fitness brand, MOVATI currently operates 18 clubs across Ontario and Alberta, with an expanding footprint fueled by exceptional member satisfaction and a strong community presence. The opening of the fourth Edmonton location marks a significant milestone in MOVATI’s national growth strategy, focused on empowering more Canadians to feel welcome, feel comfortable and feel healthy.

