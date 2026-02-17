Global Industry Leaders Presenting at the 20th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum - Monday, March 9, 2026, New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from 23 leading shipping companies will participate on panels and presentations at the “20th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum” on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The event is organized in cooperation with NASDAQ & NYSE.

Mr. Joshua Volz, Special Envoy for Global Energy Integration - U.S. Department of Energy, and Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic will deliver Luncheon Keynote Remarks.

Mr. Stephen M. Carmel, Administrator, Maritime Administration (MARAD), U.S. Department of Transportation will provide Keynote Remarks in the morning.

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available upon request.

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Held in New York City every year, the Annual International Shipping Forum is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the maritime industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping.

The Forum will examine the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today, featuring a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies’ annual results.

The conference will feature senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry, such as geopolitics, the new energy landscape, sanctions, access to capital, regulation, technology, innovation and more.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

SHIPPING SECTORS PANEL DISCUSSIONS

DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

GAS SECTOR PANEL

TANKER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL





INDUSTRY PANEL DISCUSSIONS & PRESENTATIONS

FROM NET ZERO TO NOW WHAT? THE ENERGY TRANSITION DEBATE

NAVIGATING GLOBAL TRADE & COMMERCE

SHAPING THE FUTURE OF MARITIME THROUGH STRATEGIC INNOVATION

GLOBAL SHIP FINANCE: CAPITAL, LEASING & MARKET SHIFTS

FOLLOW THE MONEY AT SEA – SHIP FINANCE AND CAPITAL STRATEGIES

ANALYST PANEL

THE INVESTMENT CASE FOR BENCHMARKING FREIGHT COSTS IN CHEMICAL, AGRICULTURAL, AND BASIC MATERIALS MARKETS

SHIPPING THROUGH THE INVESTOR LENS: STRATEGY ACROSS CYCLES





PARTICIPATING SHIPPING COMPANIES

Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC) Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) Columbia Shipmanagement

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD) Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE: GNK) Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN) (OSLO: HAFNI) International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Kuehne + Nagel International AG Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCPK: PCFBY) (HK: 2343)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Oldendorff Carriers Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) SteelShips LLC TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) (Copenhagen: TRMDA)





TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

