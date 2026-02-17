Global Urology Pioneer Dr. Gopal H. Badlani Named Urology Care Foundation’s 2026 Humanitarian Recognition Awardee

BALTIMORE, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and the official foundation of the American Urological Association, is pleased to announce Gopal H. Badlani, MD, as the recipient of its 2026 Humanitarian Recognition Award.

This award is granted to an individual who captures the true meaning of philanthropy through their active involvement in humanitarian initiatives. It honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional commitment to expanding access to quality urologic care in underserved communities. Presented annually, the award recognizes those whose efforts have produced meaningful, measurable, and lasting improvements in patient care and community health.

Dr. Badlani is a highly respected leader in the global urologic community, known for his pioneering contributions to endourology, female pelvic medicine, and reconstructive surgery. He has dedicated much of his career to humanitarian service, delivering high‑quality urologic care, training, and surgical innovation to underserved regions worldwide. Through decades of volunteer work, including long‑standing involvement with IVUmed and mission‑based teaching programs, he has provided hands‑on care and strengthened clinical capacity in communities across India, Africa, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

A central focus of Dr. Badlani’s humanitarian impact is empowering local physicians and building lasting training networks. As founding board member of the Endourological Society and as an officer within the American Urological Association, serving as AUA Secretary, he helped mobilize international teams, create educational pathways, and expand access to modern endoscopic care. Across his roles with the AUA, the Endourological Society, and IVUmed, he has fostered mentorship, led workshops, and championed cost‑effective approaches to care, enabling thousands of clinicians from resource‑limited settings to adopt minimally invasive procedures.

“Dr. Badlani’s lifelong devotion to humanitarian service is extraordinary, not only has he delivered urologic care directly to underserved communities, but he has also built the pathways for others to continue that work,” said Harris M. Nagler, MD, FACS, president of the Urology Care Foundation. “Through decades of global training, mentorship, and the philanthropic initiatives he has championed, Dr. Badlani has strengthened the capacity of entire health systems and inspired a new generation of clinicians to carry his mission forward. His commitment to doing the work, fostering it in others, and securing the resources to sustain it truly embodies the heart of this award.”

“I am humbled and acknowledge all those who opened the doors for me, enabled and assisted me in the team effort to achieve the mission of paying it forward,” said Dr. Badlani. “I stand on the shoulders of many to receive this. I thank the UCF Board and the committee for this honor.”

Dr. Badlani will be recognized at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, in May 2026.

For the complete list of award nominees and additional information on UCF's global humanitarian efforts, please visit UrologyHealth.org/Humanitarian.

