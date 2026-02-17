Registration Opens for the 10th Tunnel to Towers Foundation Tower Climb NYC

New York, New York, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is open for the 10th Tunnel to Towers Foundation Tower Climb NYC, on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at One World Trade Center.

This year, America marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a milestone allowing participants in this year’s climb a meaningful chance to honor the lives lost and the first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice that day.

The Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb NYC challenges participants to ascend 104 floors, 2,226 steps from the basement to the 102nd floor of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

“The Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb is more than just a physical challenge. It is a powerful act of remembrance,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “Holding the 10th Climb in 2026, just months ahead of the 25th anniversary of September 11th, reminds us that while time has passed, America’s promise to ‘Never Forget’ remains stronger than ever.”

Honoring 9/11 Heroes and Supporting First Responders

The Tower Climb honors the lives and sacrifices of all 9/11 heroes and proudly supports both the Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation provides tuition assistance at SUNY Potsdam, Captain Burke’s alma mater, for the children of New York City firefighters.

To mark the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is embarking on the most comprehensive commemoration in its history—one that honors the past, serves those in need today, and educates the generations of tomorrow.





To date, Tunnel to Towers has delivered over 1,700 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes and committed over $1 billion across all of our programs. This year, in honor of the 343 FDNY heroes lost on 9/11, Tunnel to Towers is delivering 343 mortgage-free homes to America’s heroes.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

