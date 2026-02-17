AFCI Announces 2026 Board Reflecting the Global Scope of Film and Television Production

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) today announced its 2026 Board of Directors, reflecting the global scope of film and television production and the key role film commissioners play in today’s production ecosystem. As studios, streamers, and independent producers increasingly expand production beyond traditional hubs, AFCI’s new board brings together leadership from regions that are integral to global strategy and decision-making. The 2026 board includes film commissioners from North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

Marnie Gee, CFC of the BC Film Commission at Creative BC (Canada) has been re-elected to serve as Chair of the Board, providing leadership continuity as AFCI enters its first full year under Executive Director Claire Brooks, who joined the organization in June 2025.

Rochelle Bussey of the New Mexico Film Office has been elected First Vice Chair, marking her first executive officer role on the board. Nina Parikh, CFC of Film Mississippi, will serve as Second Vice Chair. Gina Black, CFC of the Gold Coast Film Commission (Queensland, Australia) will continue as Secretary, and Steven Davenport of Screen Ireland will continue serving as Treasurer.

“At a time when film and television production is truly global in scope, AFCI’s board reflects both stability and a broad international perspective,” said Gee. “Our members are navigating a production environment where geography, infrastructure, incentives, and partnerships matter more than ever, and this board is well positioned to support that reality.”

New and Returning Board Members

Newly elected to the AFCI Board of Directors for 2026 are:

Jacqueline Rainers-Setai , KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority (South Africa)

, KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority (South Africa) Mariko Sugisaki, CFC, Tokyo Film Commission (Japan)

Their election strengthens AFCI’s international representation across key production regions worldwide. In addition, Sugisaki’s election marks AFCI’s first board representation from East Asia in more than a decade, reflecting the region’s growing role in global film and television production and the increasingly international scope of AFCI’s leadership.

Re-elected board members continuing their service include:

Gina Black, CFC , Gold Coast Film Commission (Australia)

, Gold Coast Film Commission (Australia) Marnie Gee, CFC , BC Film Commission at Creative BC (Canada)

, BC Film Commission at Creative BC (Canada) Bega Metzner, CFC , Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission (USA)

, Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission (USA) Nina Parikh, CFC , Film Mississippi (USA)

, Film Mississippi (USA) Stefan Roesch, CFC, Film Otago Southland (New Zealand)



Returning board members serving the second year of their two-year terms include:

Rochelle Bussey , New Mexico Film Office (USA)

, New Mexico Film Office (USA) Steven Davenport , Screen Ireland (Ireland)

, Screen Ireland (Ireland) Donne Dawson, CFC , Hawai‘i Film Office (USA)

, Hawai‘i Film Office (USA) Philippa Mossman, New Zealand Film Commission (New Zealand)

Outgoing Board Members

AFCI also recognized the service of outgoing board members Luke Azevedo, CFC (Canada – Alberta) and Henrik JP Åkesson Ruben, CFC (Southern Sweden), thanking them for their leadership and contributions to the organization.

“This board reflects how film and television production has become increasingly global, including expanded representation from Africa and East Asia with the election of new members Jacqueline Rainers-Setai and Mariko Sugisaki,” said Claire Brooks, Executive Director of AFCI. “This diverse and experienced group of board leaders will help AFCI continue to support film commissions and production partners worldwide.”

The new AFCI Board of Directors will serve through 2026.

ABOUT AFCI

