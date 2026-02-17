The Association of Related Churches Highlights Anticipated Women’s Lunch & Learn Ahead of ARC Conference 2026

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is excited to announce the return of the ARC Women Lunch & Learn as part of ARC Conference 2026, taking place April 21–22 in Charleston, South Carolina. Building on the momentum of previous years, this gathering has quickly become one of the most meaningful and anticipated moments of the annual conference.

The ARC Women Lunch & Learn brings together women from across the Association of Related Churches for a beautifully curated afternoon centered on community, faith, and leadership. Attendees can expect thoughtfully designed table settings, a delicious lunch, engaging panel discussions with women in ministry leadership, times of prayer and worship, and meaningful connections with friends both new and familiar.

In 2025, women from across the ARC family gathered in Dallas for a powerful and joy-filled Lunch & Learn experience marked by wisdom, laughter, ministry, and encouragement. The event filled quickly, with registration offered free to ARC Conference attendees but requiring advance sign-up due to limited capacity.

For 2026, ARC anticipates similar enthusiasm and encourages attendees to plan ahead. The registration for the Women’s Lunch & Learn opened February 10 and is available exclusively to registered ARC Conference 2026 attendees. As in past years, space remains limited, and spots are already filling quickly.

“The ARC Women Lunch & Learn has become one of the most meaningful moments of each ARC Conference,” shared ARC Women leader DeLynn Rizzo. “It’s a beautiful time to slow down, be refreshed, and remind one another that we’re not alone as we faithfully serve Jesus and our churches.”

The lunch & learn will be held in the Student Center following the morning session on April 22 and will continue through the 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. App Sessions. It will conclude in time for participants to attend the 3 p.m. App Sessions.

ARC Conference 2026 marks a significant milestone as the Association of Related Churches celebrates 25 years of ARC church planting. With the theme From One to Many, the conference honors the journey from a single church plant to a global church planting network while looking ahead with faith toward the future. The two-day event will feature inspiring sessions, practical workshops, and opportunities for pastor support and coaching for leaders at every stage of ministry.

Women attending ARC Conference 2026 are encouraged to register early and watch for upcoming announcements regarding the ARC Women Lunch & Learn.

For more information or to register for ARC Conference 2026, visit www.arcconference.com .

About the Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches is a global church planting network dedicated to launching, connecting, and equipping local churches. Founded in 2000, ARC provides assessment, training, coaching, and resources to pastors and church planters, helping them build life-giving churches that reach people with the message of Jesus Christ.

Media Contact

Association of Related Churches

Birmingham, AL

Email: inquiries@arcchurches.com

Phone: 205.981.4566

Website: arcchurches.com