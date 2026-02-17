EXP secures $8.3 million contract to advance Electra’s North American Critical Minerals Strategy at Ontario refinery project

NEW LISKEARD, Ontario, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, EXP, has been selected by Electra Battery Materials Corp. (Electra) for an $8.3 million CAD ($6.1M USD) contract to advance Electra’s cobalt sulfate refinery project in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario. The awarded contract covers engineering, project management and construction management services for the construction phase of the project.

Selected for its deep expertise in complex industrial and process intensive facilities, EXP will apply advanced process engineering and integrated construction management to support Electra through the refinery’s most critical phase. EXP was one of the awarded proponents for the design and development of the refinery-intensive facilities.

“EXP is well-positioned to support Electra’s vision moving forward, assisting in the successful completion and commissioning of the refinery targeted for Q3 2027,” EXP Vice President Kevin McKay said. “Our robust engineering capabilities allow us to deliver innovative, reliable solutions for complex projects like Electra’s cobalt refinery.”

"Partnering with EXP provides Electra with the additional project and construction management support needed as we move into the final phase of refinery development," Electra Vice President Project & Engineering Paolo Toscano said. "The team is committed to safety and timely execution as we work to build capacity for a domestic supply of battery-grade materials."

The facility is expected to produce 5,100 tonnes of battery-grade cobalt sulfate annually, with a planned expansion to 6,500 tonnes of contained cobalt sulfate per year. Once complete, the facility will provide a reliable source of high-quality cobalt sulfate, a crucial material used in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then, we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

