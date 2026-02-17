Disposable Endoscope Analysis Report 2025: A $4.95 Billion Market by 2029 - Aging Population and Growing Healthcare Expenditure Accelerate Shift Toward Disposable Endoscopic Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Endoscope Market: 2025 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global disposable endoscope market was valued at US$1.89 billion in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$4.95 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 17% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

Disposable endoscopes are medical devices used by healthcare professionals to examine the interior of a patient's body, typically the gastrointestinal tract, respiratory tract, or urinary tract. These endoscopes are sterile, ready-to-use devices, ensuring patient safety and reducing the risk of cross-contamination and infection transmission. Disposable endoscopes are either put into the body by incisions, particularly in the case of arthroscopy, or through natural openings or cavities (such as the anus and mouth).

The growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) due to the usage of infected endoscopes is expected to be the key factor driving the global disposable endoscope market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased investments, finances, and grants by governments and other organizations to enhance healthcare infrastructure and endoscopic research fields have generated attractive potential prospects for the market.

Market Segmentation Analysis:



By Application:

According to the report, the global disposable endoscope market is segmented into six applications: GI endoscopy, bronchoscopy, urologic endoscopy, arthroscopy, ENT endoscopy and others. GI endoscopy segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2023, as the incidence of these disorders increases, the need for diagnostic procedures like endoscopy also rises. Whereas, urologic endoscopy segment has the fastest CAGR, due to increasing number of ureteroscopy procedures owing to high disease burden. Furthermore, availability of robust product portfolio of technologically advanced ureteroscopes has created a lucrative growth potential for disposable endoscope market.

By End User:

According to the report, the global disposable endoscope market is segmented into three end users: hospitals, diagnostic centers and other end users. Hospitals segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2023 due to factors such as rising awareness, higher cleaning costs, and increasing reprocessing failures are resulting in the adoption of disposable endoscopes in hospitals. Whereas, diagnostic centers segment has the fastest CAGR because of increase in incidence of cancers, and rise in awareness regarding diagnosis of diseases at early stage. Rise in healthcare expenditure also boost the growth of diagnostic centers segment in disposable endoscopes market share.

North America disposable endoscope market enjoyed the highest market share in 2023, due to strong presence of key players and availability of approved disposable endoscopes with higher adoption of disposable endoscopes. Minimally invasive procedures have become increasingly popular due to reduced patient recovery times and lower risks compared to traditional surgeries. Because of the enormous number of market participants and the varied strategic efforts made by them, the US is the largest market in North America, as the majority of players first sought FDA clearance to launch their product in the nation.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR throughout the forecast period and is robust growth is accounted to the high burden of target diseases, and larger population pool is likely to provide traction to region's expansion. Furthermore, the greater transition from reusable to disposable endoscopes in region and an increase in epidemiological factors hold the high promise for region's growth in the future.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments: Global disposable endoscope market is moderately fragmented.

Key players of global disposable endoscope market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ambu A/S

Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

Olympus Corporation

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Richard Wolf GmbH

CooperSurgical, Inc. (OBP Medical Corp)

Verathon Inc.

Coloplast

Parburch Medical Developments Ltd

OTU Medical Inc.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Incidence of Acute Chronic Diseases

Upsurge in Healthcare Expenditure

Aging Population

Rise In Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI)

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Rising Preference of Single Use Endoscopes over Traditional Endoscopes

Challenges

Shortage of Trained Doctors

High Cost

Market Trends

Technological Advancements

Surging Investments by Governments and Other Organizations

Sustainability

Expansion of Endoscopic Applications Across Medical Specialties

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llvb4r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.