IKO Commercial Appoints MPDL Associates as Exclusive Independent Sales Agency for the New England Region

Wilmington, DE, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKO Commercial, a division of IKO Industries and a global leader in roofing, waterproofing, and insulation, is pleased to announce the appointment of MPDL Associates as its exclusive independent sales agency for the New England region, effective immediately.

“MPDL has demonstrated deep subject-matter expertise in commercial roofing, supported by strong market insight and well-established contractor relationships,” said Michael Mendoza, Director of Single Ply Systems – North America at IKO Commercial. “They’ve done a fantastic job for us in Upstate New York, and expanding their role into the New England region allows us to maintain continuity while accelerating growth in a key market.”

This expanded appointment builds on MPDL Associates’ successful role as IKO Commercial’s sales agency for Upstate New York since June 2024, focused on strengthening IKO’s commercial roofing footprint across New England, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

“We’re excited to take our relationship with IKO Commercial to the next level,” said Mike Liptak, president, MPDL Associates. “Expanding into the New England region is a tremendous opportunity, and we’re bringing the same expertise that has driven our success in Upstate New York. Our team is looking forward to serving contractors and helping build IKO’s brand presence across the region.”

Prior to forming MPDL, the firm’s leadership founded the North East Rep Group, a manufacturers’ representative organization serving the New England commercial roofing market, which was later sold.

In 2025, IKO Commercial announced multiple new independent sales agency appointments as part of a deliberate and strategic expansion across the United States. The appointment of MPDL Associates in the New England region signals continued momentum, with IKO Commercial beginning 2026 by adding another market to its growing national network.

Through MPDL Associates, contractors across the New England region will have access to IKO Commercial’s full portfolio, including IKO Innovi™ TPO single-ply roofing systems, IKOTherm™ Polyiso insulation, and a complete range of roofing accessories, supported by localized expertise and responsive service.



