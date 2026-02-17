Industrial Valve Patent Landscape Report 2025: In-depth Analysis of 36,618 Patents from 2010 to 2024 from 39 Industry Players

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Valve Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial Valve Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 36,618 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions.
The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of the industrial valve sector, including global market value, sales trends, and regional segmentation. The global industrial valve market was valued at USD 80.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 103.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Asia-Pacific remains the largest market, driven by manufacturing, energy, water treatment, and petrochemical industries. Smart and automated valves, as well as valves with advanced materials for extreme conditions, are forecasted to gain significant traction.
This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of industrial valve technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the industrial valve sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in high-performance, smart, and application-specific valve products.
The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the industrial valve industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the fluid control systems domain.
Landscape Overview
The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in industrial valves, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals a steady rise in patent filings over the past 14 years, with strong acceleration in recent years and a peak in 2021. China leads overwhelmingly with the largest share of patents, followed by the United States and Japan, while Europe and other regions also show significant contributions. The strong growth trend indicates heightened R&D and commercial interest, with many recent filings expected to translate into market-ready valve products in the near future.
Technology Analysis Section
The technology analysis section reviews core areas in industrial valve innovation, such as control valves, ball valves, gate valves, globe valves, and safety relief valves, along with enabling technologies like smart actuation, predictive maintenance sensors, and corrosion-resistant materials. Leading technology trends include automation integration for remote monitoring, energy-efficient designs, advanced sealing solutions, and additive manufacturing for customized valve components. The report also highlights emerging innovations in IoT-enabled valves and AI-driven flow optimization systems.
Top Player Section
The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in industrial valve innovation, such as Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Pentair Plc, Flowserve Corporation, and Kitamura Valve Mfg. Co., Ltd. These companies are recognized for their strategic focus on smart valve technologies, energy efficiency, and specialized solutions for industries like oil & gas, power generation, and water management. The report also maps collaboration networks, showing how alliances with research institutions, universities, and industrial partners are accelerating innovation and expanding market presence globally.
Overall
The report provides a comprehensive view of the industrial valve industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the state and future direction of industrial valve technology and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report functions as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment who aim to leverage advancements in valve technologies for market success.
What You Will Get:
- 170+ Pages PDF Full Report
- 40+ Pages PDF Slides
- Excel File of Each Figure Including Extended Data
People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:
- Chief Marketing Officer
- Business Development Professionals
- Corporate Strategy Executives
- R&D and Innovation Officers
- Investment Analysts
- Product Managers
- Marketing Directors
- Sales Directors
- Vice President - Sales
- Vice President - Marketing
- Heads of Marketing
- Analysts
- Corporate Planning Professionals
- Product Marketing Managers
- Market Intelligence Experts
- Heads of Innovation
- Strategy Heads
- Chief Operating Officers
- Business Analysts
- Sales Consultants
- Academics
Key Topics Covered:
Key Findings
Executive Summary
Patent Landscape Report at a Glance
Introduction
Patent Landscape Overview
- Patent Family Analysis
- Patent-Market Coverage
- Geographical jurisdiction
- Global industrial valve patent activity based on actuation methods
- Global patent distribution Based On Advanced Industrial Valves
- Global industrial valve patent distribution Based On functions
- Global industrial valve patent distribution Based On applicants
Market and Competitor Analysis
- Market at a Glance
- Market Share of Main Producers
- Some of The Main processes in Industrial Valve Production
- Top Applicants
- Top industrial valve Patent Applicants Based on actuation methods
- Analysis of industrial valve Patent Leaders Based Advanced Industrial Valves
- Analysis of industrial valve Patent Leaders Based on functions
- Top industrial valve patent applicant
- Market Coverage of Top Applicants
- Top Owners
- Highly-Cited Applicants
- Collaboration
- Top Ten Applicants' collaborations
- The strongest cooperation networks
- Top applicant activity
- Pioneer companies in the last 5 years
- Top applicant clustering
- Pending patents
Technology Analysis
- Top Technologies
- Top Technologies Trend Based on actuation methods
- Advanced Industrial Valves Patent Trends Across Industries
- Industrial Valve Functions Treatment
- Applications Peaks in Treatment
- Top Technologies by Class
- Top Technologies by Sub-Class
- Top Technologies by Main-Group
- Top Technologies by Sub-Group
- Top Technologies and Main Trends
- Five Recent dominant technologies
- Key Patents
- The main themes of patents
- Technology clustering
- Top inventors
Key Players' Patent Profile
- FISHER CONTROLS INT LLC
- Company Overview
- Patent family analysis
- Top Processes
- Top Technologies
- Collaboration
- Merge and Acquisitions
- Key patents
- Topic modeling
- Patents clustering
- GEN ELECTRIC
- FUJIKIN KK
- HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD
- MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP
- HORIBA STEC CO LTD
- SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO
- SCHLUMBERGER TECHNOLOGY CORP
- CARRIER CORP
- LG ELECTRONICS INC
Companies Featured
- Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Fisher Controls International LLC
- General Electric (GE)
- Fujikin KK
- HORIBA STEC Co., Ltd.
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco)
- Schlumberger Technology Corp (SLB / Cameron)
- Carrier Corp
- LG Electronics Inc.
- PetroChina Co. Ltd.
- Gree Electric Appliances Inc.
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) - appears in certain application-related context
- Tokyo Electron Ltd.
- Halliburton Energy Services
- Applied Materials
- Packers Plus Energy Services
- Bosch GmbH
- Best Theratronics Ltd.
- Aker Solutions
- Toshiba KK
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (in high-temperature valves context)
- Reflect Scientific
- Chengdu Cheng
- Biofilm IP LLC
- Jiangsu Zhonghua
- Li Xiaoguang
- Fluid Handling LLC
- Deka Products Inc.
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Pentair Plc
- Kitamura Valve Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- IMI plc
- Flowserve Corporation
- Emerson Electric Co.
- KSB SE
- Baker Hughes
- Honeywell
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n9hl3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.