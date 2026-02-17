Industrial Valve Patent Landscape Report 2025: In-depth Analysis of 36,618 Patents from 2010 to 2024 from 39 Industry Players

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Valve Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Valve Patent Landscape Report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis, covering 36,618 patents from 2010 to 2024, collected across major global jurisdictions.

The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of the industrial valve sector, including global market value, sales trends, and regional segmentation. The global industrial valve market was valued at USD 80.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 103.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Asia-Pacific remains the largest market, driven by manufacturing, energy, water treatment, and petrochemical industries. Smart and automated valves, as well as valves with advanced materials for extreme conditions, are forecasted to gain significant traction.

This comprehensive dataset is derived from international patent filings and includes details on market sales trends, growth projections, and technology clustering, forming the basis for examining the evolution of industrial valve technologies. By integrating both quantitative and qualitative data, the report establishes a solid foundation for assessing patent applications, technological advancements, and market growth in the industrial valve sector. This multifaceted approach supports insights into current competitive positioning and potential areas for future expansion in high-performance, smart, and application-specific valve products.



The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the industrial valve industry. The primary sections include the Patent Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players. Each section provides a unique viewpoint designed to support strategic decisions for research, investment, and competitive positioning within the fluid control systems domain.



Landscape Overview



The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in industrial valves, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. The analysis reveals a steady rise in patent filings over the past 14 years, with strong acceleration in recent years and a peak in 2021. China leads overwhelmingly with the largest share of patents, followed by the United States and Japan, while Europe and other regions also show significant contributions. The strong growth trend indicates heightened R&D and commercial interest, with many recent filings expected to translate into market-ready valve products in the near future.



Technology Analysis Section



The technology analysis section reviews core areas in industrial valve innovation, such as control valves, ball valves, gate valves, globe valves, and safety relief valves, along with enabling technologies like smart actuation, predictive maintenance sensors, and corrosion-resistant materials. Leading technology trends include automation integration for remote monitoring, energy-efficient designs, advanced sealing solutions, and additive manufacturing for customized valve components. The report also highlights emerging innovations in IoT-enabled valves and AI-driven flow optimization systems.



Top Player Section



The top player section offers insights into leading organizations in industrial valve innovation, such as Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Pentair Plc, Flowserve Corporation, and Kitamura Valve Mfg. Co., Ltd. These companies are recognized for their strategic focus on smart valve technologies, energy efficiency, and specialized solutions for industries like oil & gas, power generation, and water management. The report also maps collaboration networks, showing how alliances with research institutions, universities, and industrial partners are accelerating innovation and expanding market presence globally.



Overall



The report provides a comprehensive view of the industrial valve industry - from patent and market trends to competitive dynamics and technological priorities. Each section interlinks to present a cohesive understanding of the state and future direction of industrial valve technology and commercialization. By blending patent data, market insights, and in-depth analysis of key technologies and players, the report functions as an essential guide for stakeholders in R&D, policy-making, and investment who aim to leverage advancements in valve technologies for market success.



What You Will Get:

170+ Pages PDF Full Report

40+ Pages PDF Slides

Excel File of Each Figure Including Extended Data

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings



Executive Summary



Patent Landscape Report at a Glance



Introduction



Patent Landscape Overview

Patent Family Analysis

Patent-Market Coverage

Geographical jurisdiction

Global industrial valve patent activity based on actuation methods

Global patent distribution Based On Advanced Industrial Valves

Global industrial valve patent distribution Based On functions

Global industrial valve patent distribution Based On applicants

Market and Competitor Analysis

Market at a Glance

Market Share of Main Producers

Some of The Main processes in Industrial Valve Production

Top Applicants

Top industrial valve Patent Applicants Based on actuation methods

Analysis of industrial valve Patent Leaders Based Advanced Industrial Valves

Analysis of industrial valve Patent Leaders Based on functions

Top industrial valve patent applicant

Market Coverage of Top Applicants

Top Owners

Highly-Cited Applicants

Collaboration

Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

The strongest cooperation networks

Top applicant activity

Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

Top applicant clustering

Pending patents

Technology Analysis

Top Technologies

Top Technologies Trend Based on actuation methods

Advanced Industrial Valves Patent Trends Across Industries

Industrial Valve Functions Treatment

Applications Peaks in Treatment

Top Technologies by Class

Top Technologies by Sub-Class

Top Technologies by Main-Group

Top Technologies by Sub-Group

Top Technologies and Main Trends

Five Recent dominant technologies

Key Patents

The main themes of patents

Technology clustering

Top inventors

Key Players' Patent Profile

FISHER CONTROLS INT LLC

Company Overview

Patent family analysis

Top Processes

Top Technologies

Collaboration

Merge and Acquisitions

Key patents

Topic modeling

Patents clustering

GEN ELECTRIC

FUJIKIN KK

HAIER SMART HOME CO LTD

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORP

HORIBA STEC CO LTD

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO

SCHLUMBERGER TECHNOLOGY CORP

CARRIER CORP

LG ELECTRONICS INC

Companies Featured

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fisher Controls International LLC

General Electric (GE)

Fujikin KK

HORIBA STEC Co., Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco)

Schlumberger Technology Corp (SLB / Cameron)

Carrier Corp

LG Electronics Inc.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) - appears in certain application-related context

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Halliburton Energy Services

Applied Materials

Packers Plus Energy Services

Bosch GmbH

Best Theratronics Ltd.

Aker Solutions

Toshiba KK

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (in high-temperature valves context)

Reflect Scientific

Chengdu Cheng

Biofilm IP LLC

Jiangsu Zhonghua

Li Xiaoguang

Fluid Handling LLC

Deka Products Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Pentair Plc

Kitamura Valve Mfg. Co., Ltd.

IMI plc

Flowserve Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

KSB SE

Baker Hughes

Honeywell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4n9hl3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.