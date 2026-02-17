2025 Sterilized Society Under the Health & Wellness and Comfort & Uncertainty Mega-trends Report

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TrendSights Analysis 2025: Sterilized Society" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sterilized Society is under the Health & Wellness and Comfort & Uncertainty mega-trends. It explores consumer behavior through different lifestages and its impact on buying choices.
There is an escalating obsession with hygiene, cleanliness, and immunity among global consumers, as awareness of infectious disease, bacteria, viruses, and how those can interact with or be affected by consumer choices rises. This is creating opportunities to incorporate broader functionality into products to enhance the "wellness factor".
Report Scope
- People are becoming more conscious of disease prevention and hygiene, whether at home or on the go.
- Companies can meet this demand by highlighting antibacterial and antiviral properties in categories such as household, personal care, and pet products.
- Packaging can be engineered to reduce contamination risk and reassure buyers about product safety.
- Foods and drinks formulated to support immunity and deliver antioxidants will attract health-minded consumers seeking holistic wellness.
Reasons to Buy
- Consider emerging opportunities and threats in the fast-moving consumer goods market and gain insight into potential future consumer behavior.
- Identify interesting new and emerging concepts, products, and ideas on offer in retail, foodservice, online spaces, and beyond.
- Understand how new concepts and ideas fit into-or challenge-current consumer trends.
- Gain insight and inspiration for innovation programs and new product development.
Companies Featured
- Samsung
- SunSip
- Procter & Gamble
- Babylife Organics
- Vetain
- Cash App
- Domino's
- Unilever
- Wild
- Pattern Beauty
