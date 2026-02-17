Apparel Resale Market Forecast Report 2025-2029, Profiles of Leading Players - Vinted, eBay, ThredUp, Goodwill, TheRealReal & Grailed

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Resale Market to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Strong consumer adoption drove the apparel resale market to surge 16.8% in 2024, as shoppers increasingly embraced pre-loved fashion. In 2025, the market is expected to maintain robust momentum, growing 13.7%, fueled by value-seeking behavior in the context of macroeconomic difficulties and sustainability concerns. Between 2024 and 2029, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3%, though growth will gradually moderate from 10.9% in 2026 to 5.8% by 2029 as the market matures.
Key Highlights
- Resale on social commerce platforms increases in popularity
- Brands partner with resale platforms to improve sustainability credentials
Report Scope
- The global apparel resale market will continue its rapid expansion, thanks to growing adoption from both consumers and brands?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Key Trends in the Global Apparel Resale Market
- Drivers & Inhibitors
- Resale on social commerce platforms increases in popularity
- Brands partner with resale platforms to improve sustainability credentials
- Strategy for success
3. Global Apparel Resale Market Size to 2029
4. Regional Performance to 2029
5. Category Performance to 2029
6. Consumer Insights
7. Competitive Landscape: Company Profiles
- Company in Focus: Vinted
- Company in Focus: eBay
- Company in Focus: ThredUp
- Company in Focus: Goodwill
- Companies in Focus: TheRealReal & Grailed
- Resale Platforms to Watch
- Appendix
- Definitions & Methodology
Companies Featured
- Vinted
- eBay
- ThredUp
- Goodwill
- The RealReal
- Grailed
- Uniqlo
- H&M
- Whatnot
- Marks & Spencer
- Amazon
- Madewell
- Sellpy
- Thrift+
