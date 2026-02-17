Apparel Resale Market Forecast Report 2025-2029, Profiles of Leading Players - Vinted, eBay, ThredUp, Goodwill, TheRealReal & Grailed

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Resale Market to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Strong consumer adoption drove the apparel resale market to surge 16.8% in 2024, as shoppers increasingly embraced pre-loved fashion. In 2025, the market is expected to maintain robust momentum, growing 13.7%, fueled by value-seeking behavior in the context of macroeconomic difficulties and sustainability concerns. Between 2024 and 2029, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3%, though growth will gradually moderate from 10.9% in 2026 to 5.8% by 2029 as the market matures.



Key Highlights

Resale on social commerce platforms increases in popularity

Brands partner with resale platforms to improve sustainability credentials

Report Scope

The global apparel resale market will continue its rapid expansion, thanks to growing adoption from both consumers and brands?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Key Trends in the Global Apparel Resale Market

Drivers & Inhibitors

Resale on social commerce platforms increases in popularity

Brands partner with resale platforms to improve sustainability credentials

Strategy for success

3. Global Apparel Resale Market Size to 2029



4. Regional Performance to 2029



5. Category Performance to 2029



6. Consumer Insights



7. Competitive Landscape: Company Profiles

Company in Focus: Vinted

Company in Focus: eBay

Company in Focus: ThredUp

Company in Focus: Goodwill

Companies in Focus: TheRealReal & Grailed

Resale Platforms to Watch

Appendix

Definitions & Methodology

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Vinted

eBay

ThredUp

Goodwill

The RealReal

Grailed

Uniqlo

H&M

Whatnot

Marks & Spencer

Amazon

Madewell

Sellpy

Thrift+

