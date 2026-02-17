Apparel Resale Market Forecast Report 2025-2029, Profiles of Leading Players - Vinted, eBay, ThredUp, Goodwill, TheRealReal & Grailed

The apparel resale market is set for strong growth, driven by consumer demand for sustainability and value amid economic challenges. Key opportunities lie in leveraging social commerce platforms and brand partnerships to enhance sustainability credentials. The market is expected to expand significantly through 2029.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Resale Market to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Strong consumer adoption drove the apparel resale market to surge 16.8% in 2024, as shoppers increasingly embraced pre-loved fashion. In 2025, the market is expected to maintain robust momentum, growing 13.7%, fueled by value-seeking behavior in the context of macroeconomic difficulties and sustainability concerns. Between 2024 and 2029, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3%, though growth will gradually moderate from 10.9% in 2026 to 5.8% by 2029 as the market matures.

Key Highlights

  • Resale on social commerce platforms increases in popularity
  • Brands partner with resale platforms to improve sustainability credentials

Report Scope

  • The global apparel resale market will continue its rapid expansion, thanks to growing adoption from both consumers and brands?

Reasons to Buy

  • Discover growth forecasts, category trends, and regional leaders shaping the booming global resale apparel market through 2029.
  • Gain exclusive insights into consumer motivations, digital resale platforms, and the competitive landscape to fuel profitable business strategies.
  • Leverage actionable data and case studies on sustainability-driven partnerships and future channel opportunities for unrivaled marketplace advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Key Trends in the Global Apparel Resale Market

  • Drivers & Inhibitors
  • Resale on social commerce platforms increases in popularity
  • Brands partner with resale platforms to improve sustainability credentials
  • Strategy for success

3. Global Apparel Resale Market Size to 2029

4. Regional Performance to 2029

5. Category Performance to 2029

6. Consumer Insights

7. Competitive Landscape: Company Profiles

  • Company in Focus: Vinted
  • Company in Focus: eBay
  • Company in Focus: ThredUp
  • Company in Focus: Goodwill
  • Companies in Focus: TheRealReal & Grailed
  • Resale Platforms to Watch
  • Appendix
  • Definitions & Methodology
  • Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

  • Vinted
  • eBay
  • ThredUp
  • Goodwill
  • The RealReal
  • Grailed
  • Uniqlo
  • H&M
  • Whatnot
  • Marks & Spencer
  • Amazon
  • Madewell
  • Sellpy
  • Thrift+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osk2x5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Apparel Resale
                            
                            
                                Clothing
                            
                            
                                Fashion Recommerce
                            
                            
                                Tops
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading