Artificial Intelligence in Aerospace, Defense, and Security Strategic Research Report 2025: Growing Investment in AI-Powered O&M, Swarm Technologies and Manned-Unmanned Teaming

The report details the key technoliges comprising the analyst's Artificial Intelligence framework, and their effect on the aerospace, defense, and security sector. Motrion, creation, human-ai interaction, and decision-making compise the analyst's AI framework

Understanding the themes set out in this report will help you outperform your peers in 2025. It highlights the big themes driving profits across industries and is the result of a series of interviews with senior industry executives and investors, reflecting an up-to-date view of the issues that keep them awake at night.



In the world of Aerospace, defense and security, our industry-specific themes focus on particular defense-related technologies, as well as trending segments of the market with the largest up-front investments in expanding production, R&D and product development. Naturally, geopolitics remains a central theme for aerospace and defense, as the core primary driver of investment and growth in this space.



Geopolitical pressures are increasing global RDT&E budgets



Emerging prospective conflicts and political pressures are forcing the West, especially Europe, to re-arm at a dramatic pace. The West has long focused on high-tech, "boutique" armaments that are integrated with several forms of technology. As research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) budgets increase across the board, investment in artificial intelligence (AI), will only increase. The analyst estimates the total AI market will be worth $642 billion by 2029, up from $131 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37%.



Contractors already use AI to maintain the ADS value chain



Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs are a serious expenditure for militaries, accounting for 35% of the US Department of Defense's (DoD) 2025 budget. AI can predict when assets will need maintenance, allowing for work to be done proactively, reducing downtime, and improving the cost-effectiveness of each asset. Aerospace, defense, and security (ADS) players are using AI to perform quality assurance, optimize assembly lines and supply chains, and inspect equipment.



Current frontline applications of AI revolve around C4ISR



AI is primarily used as a tool to enhance decision-making and automation on the battlefield, enhancing command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) for armed forces. AI's effect on high-intensity warfare (HIW), as of current, remains limited. Given the cat-and-mouse game of warfare, where one's technological edge can quickly become obsolete, AI platforms need more time and investment to adjust to countermeasures.



Autonomous uncrewed platforms are moving from infancy



That being said, autonomous uncrewed platforms are developing at a rapid pace. Uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), maritime vehicles (UMVs), and aerial vehicles (UAVs) are all being fitted with AI platforms by aerospace and defense primes. Swarm technologies, manned-unmanned teaming

(MUM-T), and decentralized drone autonomy technology are evolving in tandem with increased military RDT&E budgets, bringing mass automated, uncrewed drone combat ever closer to fruition.

Mass AI adoption in defense faces significant challenges



Militaries developing increasingly advanced algorithms are presented with specific challenge/s. Policymakers are having difficulty tackling the ethical concerns surrounding lethal autonomous weapons (LAWs) and their capacities to identify and eliminate perceived hostile entities. Legacy system AI integration, and the subsequent cybersecurity challenges posed by such integration, will be a struggle for even the best-equipped militaries.

Key Topics Covered:

Players

Value Chain

AI's Impact on Aerospace, Defense, and Security

The challenges of widespread AI adoption in the ADS sector

Case Studies

The AI Timeline

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Methodology

