GeoCue to Unveil Four New LP360 Software Add-ons at Geo Week 2026

Denver, CO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue will unveil four new add-ons for its LP360 Drone point cloud processing software at Geo Week 2026 in Denver: AI Ground+, AI Forestry, AI Utilities and 3D Photo Engine.

Following on from the success of our Automatic AI Ground Classification, LP360 simplifies your work by using pre-trained deep learning point classification AI models. You do not need to provide training data, know how to build your own machine learning/deep learning models, or fiddle with confusing parameters to use the AI tools in LP360. Simply click a button and get your results.

“Our development team is always using feedback from our users to improve and adjust LP360,” said Frank Darmayan, COO of GeoCue Group. “We saw a tremendous response to our automatic AI Ground Classification tool in version 2025, and these three new advanced AI features were developed to continue serving our customer base and make extracting classes easier and more in line with applications and deliverables.”

AI Ground+ is designed for projects that require more than ground-only classification. The service leverages the power of the cloud from your desktop, expands point cloud segmentation to include above-ground feature classes, supporting outputs such as ground, vegetation, building roofs, roof objects, walls, fences, vehicles, bridge decks and water surfaces. AI Ground+ requires LP360 Drone and is priced at $2,640 per year. The add-on includes five regular jobs per month for projects up to 10GB and includes one user. If your projects do not need the additional above-ground point classifications provided by AI Ground+, the previous Automatic AI Ground Classification is still available as AI Ground (Only).”

AI Forestry is built for forestry analysis and automates tree segmentation and forestry-ready outputs in the cloud. It is designed to identify key tree elements and produce structured deliverables for reporting and planning. In addition to the ground class, AI Forestry generates canopy, tree trunk and fallen tree point classes, along with forestry-ready outputs such as individual tree location points, trunk height vectors, DBH point features, crown shape polygons and a canopy height model raster. AI Forestry requires LP360 Drone and is priced at $5,280 per year. The add-on includes five regular jobs per month for projects up to 10GB and includes one user, along with the capabilities of the AI Ground Classification Add-On.

AI Utilities is developed for transmission line workflows where extracting wires and structures is central to analysis. The cloud-based model is designed to support faster utility deliverables by identifying components such as wires and structures and related features needed for review and reporting. In addition to the ground class, AI Utilities segments point clouds to extract vegetation, wires, towers or poles (as a simplified single-height vector), insulators, guy wires or cables, jumper wires or cables, guard wires and attachment points, delivering both point classes and vector outputs where applicable. AI Utilities requires LP360 Drone and is priced at $5,280 per year. The add-on includes five regular jobs per month for projects up to 10GB and includes one user, along with the capabilities of AI Ground.

GeoCue will also introduce the 3D Photo Engine, a new add-on that provides access to the Photo Ribbon in LP360 for a more integrated aerial LiDAR and photogrammetry workflow. “LP360 continues to refine our graphical user interface and workflow to make it easier to extract value from both LiDAR and aerial imagery,” said Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, CEO of mdGroup, parent company of GeoCue. “With the 3D Photo Engine and the new Photo Ribbon, users can generate an enhanced orthophoto by leveraging ground LiDAR data as a reference, achieve higher-quality point cloud colorization than standard geocoding, and finish with a quality report that documents processing results, all within a simple, guided workflow inside LP360.”

3D Photo Engine is designed to help teams produce aerial photo products and additional outputs from a guided interface within LP360. It enables enhanced orthophoto generation by using ground LiDAR data as a reference, helping improve overall results beyond imagery-only workflows.

It also delivers higher-quality point cloud colorization than standard geocoding, supporting more consistent LAS deliverables through a more rigorous workflow, and provides a quality report at the end of processing for added confidence and review.

In addition, 3D Photo Engine supports photogrammetry-based outputs including 3D mesh products created from imagery and point cloud data, intended for use in third-party 3D viewers.

Photo Engine requires LP360 Drone and is currently listed at $2,475 per year.

GeoCue will showcase the new add-ons at Geo Week 2026, where attendees can learn about licensing, see workflow examples and discuss how the tools fit surveying, mapping, forestry and utility deliverables.

