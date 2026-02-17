Meet the Buzzbees is a New Magical Adventure Children’s Book Focused On Finding Hope and Joy + Cancer Awareness

Charleston, SC, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and Detroit-based author Risonna Perkins excitedly announce the release of the latter’s educational children’s book: Meet the Buzzbees. This learning experience is an exciting new way to help children understand abstract concepts like loss, grief, and more.

In Meet the Buzzbees, Risonna Perkins invites readers into a whimsical adventure that begins with Giselle, a young girl grappling with the loss of her beloved pet bee, Buzzie. Accompanied by her friend Gianni and the charming Susie the Snail, Giselle discovers a vibrant world on Bumblebee Lane, home to the Buzzbees, a joyful royal family of bees, each with their own unique talents. As Giselle navigates this enchanting realm, she learns about the vital role bees play in our ecosystem, uncovering the beauty of friendship, creativity, and resilience in the face of sadness.



Giselle's journey is filled with delightful surprises. From Constance's lively waggle dance to Eloise's enchanting melodies, the Buzzbees showcase their talents, creating a hive alive with joy. Engaging Did You Know? pages featuring Susie provide fascinating insights into bees and pollination, making learning fun and interactive.



Key themes in Meet the Buzzbees include:

- The importance of friendship and community

- The magic of imagination and creativity

- The vital role of bees in nature and the significance of bee conservation

The importance of cancer research

- Resilience and healing through loss

- Celebrating diversity and connection

- Exploring curiosity and discovery through Detroit’s Busy Bee Guide to the City



Risonna Perkins structures the narrative to emphasize that even in moments of grief, beauty can emerge. In every drop of honey, there’s a story of hope waiting to be discovered, she shares.



What secrets will Giselle uncover in the world of the Buzzbees?

About the Author: Risonna Perkins loves science and literature. Inspired by her mother, grandmother, and aunt, who all passed away from cancer, she wanted to honor them creatively. In her book, Meet the BuzzBees, Risonna transforms their memories into bumblebees, celebrating love, hard work, and community. She also includes other special people who have passed on, making remembrance joyful and educational. Risonna is passionate about protecting real bees and people, donating part of her book's proceeds to cancer charities and local bee preservation organizations. Through her work, she hopes to inspire young readers to appreciate nature and the importance of community.

