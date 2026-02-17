Zero Homes Raises $16.8M to Digitize Home Upgrades for Homeowners and Contractors

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Homes announces $16.8 million in Series A funding led by Prelude Ventures with participation from SJF Ventures, Watsco Ventures, and existing investors VoLo Earth Ventures, Overture VC, and FJ Labs. The fundraise supports the expansion of Zero’s digital-first approach into new markets, the enablement of broader product offerings, and the continued growth of its contractor network.

Zero Homes started by developing a digital-first home assessment and quoting approach with a focus on high-quality analysis that’s available anywhere. The company has spent the last two years building the first end-to-end platform for home upgrades that combines remote data collection with a suite of design tools enabling high-quality design, transparent pricing, and trusted installation from a local contractor. With a smartphone, homeowners can create a complete digital twin of their home through a video scan, photos, and utility data, which is transformed into accurate, customized designs backed by ACCA-certified and DOE-validated methodologies. Homeowners then choose between different upgrades, configure incentives and financing options, and pick an install date, all with a single touchpoint.

The $500B+ market for residential home improvement remains one of the final frontiers for digitization, where clunky, high-friction experiences are the norm. Homeowners expect a stressful, opaque process; their trust in contractors is low, and accelerating shortages for skilled-trades makes reliability and quality harder to guarantee. A central focus of Zero’s platform is making decisions easy and stress-free for homeowners while reducing the burden on contractors, who typically shoulder enormous overhead between design work, equipment purchases, permits, rebate filings, and unpaid sales visits, all while trying to deliver great customer service.

“Home upgrades are frustrating, exhausting, and failing everyone involved,” said Grant Gunnison, Founder and CEO of Zero Homes. “A system full of friction never produces great outcomes. We want to simplify the process for homeowners to create the home they deserve and contractors to do work they’re proud of.”

Founded in 2022, Zero’s approach was shaped by Gunnison’s experience growing up working in the trades before his time as an MIT and NASA engineer. He watched his father muscle through operating a general contracting business before taking over the business himself. Zero Homes was founded with the goal of eliminating the pain experienced by contractors and homeowners by transforming the homeowner experience and offering installable work directly to the best local businesses.

“Homeowners want comfort, and they want it easy,” said Matt Eggers, Managing Director at Prelude Ventures. “Zero Homes has built the missing digital infrastructure for home upgrades, making it dramatically easier for millions of homeowners to adopt efficient, modern systems without friction.”

Zero Homes is actively installing projects in Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Illinois, and California, with plans to expand in 2026. Zero Homes believes upgrading a home should feel like buying anything else in the modern world: transparent, fast, and trustworthy. To get started, visit www.zerohomes.com .

Zero Homes is a technology company pioneering an end-to-end digital platform that removes friction from home upgrades for homeowners and contractors alike. By combining digital home modeling, engineering-driven design, transparent pricing, and a curated installer network, Zero Homes delivers high-quality home upgrades faster, easier, and more affordably than ever before.

