OEB supports five energy projects that empower Indigenous innovation and leadership

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) has selected five projects that empower Indigenous innovation and leadership in the energy transition to receive just over $1.2 million.

In May 2025, the OEB launched its Innovation Sandbox Challenge: Empowering Indigenous Innovation and Leadership, which is providing funding, project-specific support and regulatory guidance through the OEB’s Innovation Sandbox. Natural Resources Canada is supporting this initiative with $1.125 million from the Energy Innovation Program Smart Grid Regulatory Innovation Capacity Building funding call. The OEB is providing the rest of the funds, which come from administrative monetary penalties collected through its compliance activities.

The Challenge aims to identify economic barriers, explore emerging opportunities, enhance energy services and build capacity through Indigenous-led innovation. To be eligible, projects must have a maximum two-year timeline and be led by, developed in partnership with or meaningfully engage Indigenous communities. The projects are now underway and are scheduled to conclude in the winter of 2027-28.

The OEB has selected the following projects for funding:

Keepers of the Circle , the Ontario representative of the Native Women’s Association of Canada and operated by the Temiskaming Native Women's Support Group, will receive $400,200 to build a parking lot solar energy system designed for northern climates.

, the Ontario representative of the Native Women’s Association of Canada and operated by the Temiskaming Native Women's Support Group, will receive $400,200 to build a parking lot solar energy system designed for northern climates. Grand Council Treaty #3 , based in Kenora, Ont., will receive $265,000 to develop an operational and partnership model to establish its Treaty #3 Energy Institute, which will teach energy literacy, provide technical training and facilitate leadership development.

, based in Kenora, Ont., will receive $265,000 to develop an operational and partnership model to establish its Treaty #3 Energy Institute, which will teach energy literacy, provide technical training and facilitate leadership development. Mohawk College , in partnership with the Independent First Nations Alliance, will receive $219,905 to centralize multiple sources of asset and energy-related data in an online platform, supporting Indigenous communities in making informed decisions for capital and operational investments.

, in partnership with the Independent First Nations Alliance, will receive $219,905 to centralize multiple sources of asset and energy-related data in an online platform, supporting Indigenous communities in making informed decisions for capital and operational investments. Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation , located west of Thunder Bay, Ont., will receive $195,000 to develop and deploy an Indigenous-led energy asset management platform and technician marketplace, helping homeowners and businesses in that community manage distributed energy resources and hire local qualified technicians.

, located west of Thunder Bay, Ont., will receive $195,000 to develop and deploy an Indigenous-led energy asset management platform and technician marketplace, helping homeowners and businesses in that community manage distributed energy resources and hire local qualified technicians. AUX Energy, a Hydro One energy solutions company, will receive $157,500 to develop a framework, in partnership with an Indigenous community, for evaluating energy project opportunities in the private sector.





This is the second Innovation Sandbox Challenge that the OEB has launched in response to sector feedback highlighting a need for innovation funding. A report highlighting lessons learned from the first Innovation Sandbox Challenge is expected next year, following the completion of all participating projects.

Quotes

“Indigenous Peoples are at the forefront of the rapid shift underway in Ontario’s energy sector. Their participation is crucial for a prosperous economy powered by a clean, affordable, reliable and secure energy system. These projects are exploring innovative ways of delivering long-term value that can be replicated in other Indigenous communities, and we look forward to the insights they can provide.” – Carolyn Calwell, CEO of the OEB.

“These Indigenous-led energy projects demonstrate the innovation and partnership Canada needs as we retool our economy for a more secure and prosperous future. Indigenous leaders are stepping up with practical solutions that strengthen energy sovereignty, build skills and knowledge within communities, and forge a more inclusive and affordable energy system for the decades ahead.” – Tim Hodgson, Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

“Our government is proud to support Indigenous leadership in building the next generation of energy solutions that will power Ontario’s growth. These projects will create jobs, drive local economic growth, and keep costs down for families and businesses. By backing innovation and cutting red tape, we’re securing a cleaner, more competitive energy system and self-reliant Ontario.” – Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines.

Additional Information and Resources

About the OEB Innovation Sandbox

The OEB Innovation Sandbox supports pilot projects testing new activities, services and business models in Ontario’s electricity and natural gas sectors. As the first regulatory sandbox in Canada’s energy sector, it has provided information and guidance to more than 100 proponents since its launch in 2019.

About the OEB

The OEB is the independent regulator of Ontario’s electricity and natural gas sectors. We protect the interests of consumers and enable economic growth throughout the province by supporting the delivery of clean, reliable, secure and affordable energy for the people, farms and businesses of Ontario. We deliver public value through prudent regulation and independent adjudicative decision-making which contributes to Ontario’s economic, social and environmental development. You can learn more about the OEB at oeb.ca.

Contact Us

Media Inquiries

Phone: 416-544-5171

Email: oebmedia@oeb.ca

Ce document est aussi disponible en français.