FMCG Easy & Affordable Mega-Trend Overview Report with Focus on Retail and Foodservice - Time-Pressed, Value-Driven Consumers Accelerate Online Migration and Fuel Growth in Flexible Consumption Models

This report explores the Easy & Affordable mega-trend and its relevance across the FMCG sectors with added focus on retail and foodservice.



The Easy & Affordable mega-trend reflects consumers' preference for products that deliver strong value and fit into busy lives. As retail increasingly shifts to ecommerce, shoppers are migrating from physical stores to online channels. Simultaneously, growing time pressures and greater mobility are making consumers more flexible about where and when they consume products, boosting demand for convenient, on-the-go options.



Consumers will keep seeking affordable yet high-quality products, increasing demand for private-label brands. Companies that sustain competitive pricing will be best positioned to succeed.

Time-saving solutions-such as ready-to-eat meals, AI-enabled shopping tools, and easy-to-use packaging-will become more popular among busy consumers who prioritize efficiency.

The move to online shopping will be driven by the convenience of digital platforms and growing mobile usage. Brands should ensure their websites are intuitive and provide a seamless online shopping experience.

Ongoing economic pressures mean consumers will continue prioritizing value for money. Cost-of-living strains and inflation will push many shoppers toward lower-cost options.

Consider emerging opportunities and threats in the fast-moving consumer goods market and gain insight into potential future consumer behavior.

Identify interesting new and emerging concepts, products, and ideas on offer in retail, foodservice, online spaces, and beyond.

Understand how new concepts and ideas fit into-or challenge-current consumer trends.

Gain insight and inspiration for innovation programs and new product development.

