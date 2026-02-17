Europe Fixed Broadband Market Trends Report 2025: Opportunities Driven by EU Funding and Governmental Support for Fiber Rollout, Enhancing Connectivity and Competition

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Broadband Trends in the Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities Report provides an executive-level overview of the Fixed broadband market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the Fixed market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.



It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Europe in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of Europe's macro-economic KPIs, Fixed telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.

Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the fixed broadband markets in Europe over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2025-2030.

Section 5: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Europe's fixed broadband market.

Along with funding from the EU, governments and telcos will continue to drive fiber rollout to expand fixed broadband coverage, bring faster internet speeds, and promote competition. Local governments throughout Europe are implementing measures to accelerate the deployment of gigabit network infrastructure. Additionally, telcos are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in network optimization, customer service, and sales, which can improve efficiency and customer experience.

Telcos and infrastructure vendors can capitalize on the growth of FTTH/B subscriptions by investing in fiber network expansions to meet high-speed internet demand and offer high-speed services.



Increasing fixed broadband penetration also opens up new opportunities for service bundling, with telcos offering multiplay bundles inclusive of services such as SVoD, pay-TV, and gaming.



Key Highlights

Total fixed broadband lines in the Europe will increase from 299.1 million in 2025 to 344.5 million in 2030, at a 2.9% CAGR.

Fixed broadband lines penetration of population in the Europe will grow from 35.3% in 2025 to 40.5% in 2030.

Between 2025 and 2030, operators in the Europe will generate a cumulative US$496.3 billion in fixed broadband service revenue.

Report Scope

This Regional Insider Report 'Fixed Broadband Trends in the Europe - 2025' provides an assessment of fixed broadband trends and factors within the telecom segment in Europe. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, Europe's position in global context, competitive dynamics and Fixed broadband subscription trends in Europe.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Europe' Fixed broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Europe's fixed broadband markets.

The report is designed for an executive-level audience, with charts and tables boasting presentation quality.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Europe' evolving Fixed broadband market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Takeaways



2. Europe in Global Context



3. Competitive Dynamics



4. Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends



5. Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends



6. Key Takeaways and Recommendations



7. Appendix



