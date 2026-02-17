Retail and Apparel Predictions Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Cost-of-Living Pressures, Cybersecurity Risks, GLP-1 Adoption and Consumer Polarization Shape Strategic Priorities for Retailers

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Retail and Apparel Predictions 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report identifies the top eight retail-related themes that will impact the retail and apparel industries in 2026. For each theme, we offer a set of predictions, identify winners and losers, and point you to further reading. In 2026, the major themes impacting the retail and apparel sectors will be: agentic AI, cost of living pressures, cybersecurity and instore security, supply chain resilience, the ongoing rise of resale, polarization, the rise in adoption of GLP-1 medication, health and wellness.



Key Highlights

Delivery is a major battleground for online retailers, with companies competing to offer customers the quickest, safest, cheapest, and most convenient fulfillment options.

Report Scope

The analyst provides detailed insight into the top themes in Retail & Apparel for 2026. The report provides an overview of the topics of agentic AI, cost of living pressures, cybersecurity and instore security, supply chain resilience, the ongoing rise of resale, polarization, the rise in adoption of GLP-1 medication, health and wellness.

Theme Map

Agentic AI

Cost of living pressures

Cybersecurity and instore security

Supply chain resilience

The ongoing rise of resale

Polarization

The rise in adoption of GLP-1 medication

Health and wellness

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

