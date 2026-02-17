CURE Auto Insurance Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Gigaforce

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigaforce, an innovative leader in AI-driven subrogation technology, is pleased to announce its selection by Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange (CURE Auto Insurance), a Princeton, New Jersey-based not-for-profit reciprocal exchange providing auto insurance in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, to implement the company’s intelligent subrogation technology.

Under this multi-year agreement, CURE Auto Insurance will utilize Gigaforce’s AI-driven platform to equip recovery specialists with advanced insights for the accuracy of subrogation scoring, recoveries, and liability assessment, and to reduce reliance on manual administrative processing to maximize recoveries.

“We recognize meaningful improvements in subrogation require more than just incremental adjustments to legacy workflows,” said Sean Albert, chief operating officer for CURE Auto Insurance. “Gigaforce’s vision aligns perfectly with our goals. Their intelligent orchestration layer will allow us to transition from reactive, manual processing to a 'low-touch' recovery model for streamlined and intuitive prioritization. This means our recovery specialists will be able to focus on strategy rather than administrative tasks.”

The Gigaforce subrogation platform will tap into CURE Auto Insurance’s existing architecture to ingest claims files, score recovery potential using machine learning (ML), and accelerate the triggering of demand packages without disrupting the adjusters’ daily workflow.

“By leveraging Gigaforce’s agentic AI, we aren't just modernizing labor-intensive operations,” said Douglas Benalan, CURE Auto Insurance’s chief information officer and head of digital transformation. “We are fundamentally redesigning how subrogation is achieved at CURE Auto Insurance, and this decision reflects our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and improving recovery yields through technology investment.”

CURE Auto Insurance’s anticipated improvements with the Gigaforce platform include a forecasted five+ pt. enhancement in liability assessment accuracy and over a 20 percent increase in subrogation recovery yield.

“Our platform is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing claims data, enabling smarter decision-making through high-quality data and AI technology,” said Sanjeev Chaudhry, CEO of Gigaforce. “We look forward to delivering exceptional value during our collaboration.”

About Gigaforce

Gigaforce is led by experienced subrogation executives insurance technology veterans, and AI experts committed to transforming how claims are recovered. Our leadership team brings decades of experience in insurance, data science, and process automation, ensuring that our platform is built for the real-world challenges of subrogation teams. For more information, please visit www.Gigaforce.io.

