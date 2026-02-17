Manganese Mining Industry Report 2026: Reserves, Production by Country and Company, Major Operating Mines, Competitive Landscape, Major Exploration and Development Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manganese Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global manganese production is expected to reach to 57.3Mt in 2025 over the previous year - a robust 10.8% growth. This will be primarily driven by the strong supply from Ghana and Australia.
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global manganese industry. It provides historical and forecast data on manganese production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world manganese prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global manganese industry. It further profiles major manganese producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.
Going forward, global manganese output is anticipated to increase by 3.3% to 59.1Mt in 2026, supported by the increase in supply from Australia. Over the forecast period (2025-2035), output is expected to grow marginally with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 0.6% to 60.6Mt by 2035.
Report Scope
- The report contains an overview of the global manganese mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global manganese mining industry.
- It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Manganese reserves
- Manganese production
- Competitive landscape
- Manganese prices
- Major active mines
- Major development projects
- Major exploration projects
- Demand and trade
- Appendix
Companies Featured
- Eramet
- African Rainbow Minerals
- South 32
- Anglo American
- MOIL
