Manganese Mining Industry Report 2026: Reserves, Production by Country and Company, Major Operating Mines, Competitive Landscape, Major Exploration and Development Projects 2025-2035

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manganese Mining to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global manganese production is expected to reach to 57.3Mt in 2025 over the previous year - a robust 10.8% growth. This will be primarily driven by the strong supply from Ghana and Australia.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global manganese industry. It provides historical and forecast data on manganese production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world manganese prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global manganese industry. It further profiles major manganese producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.

Going forward, global manganese output is anticipated to increase by 3.3% to 59.1Mt in 2026, supported by the increase in supply from Australia. Over the forecast period (2025-2035), output is expected to grow marginally with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 0.6% to 60.6Mt by 2035.



Report Scope

The report contains an overview of the global manganese mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global manganese mining industry.

It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

To gain an understanding of the global manganese mining industry, relevant driving factors

To understand historical and forecast trend on global manganese production

To identify key players in the global manganese mining industry

To identify major active, exploration and development projects by region

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Manganese reserves

Manganese production

Competitive landscape

Manganese prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand and trade

Appendix

Companies Featured

Eramet

African Rainbow Minerals

South 32

Anglo American

MOIL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clzf22

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.