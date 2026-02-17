AKC Lauds House Farm Bill’s Priorities for Animal Welfare, and Protections for Dogs and Their Owners

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization that is the world’s largest registry of purebred and mixed-breed dogs, and a leading voice for canine welfare and responsible ownership, lauds the draft language in the House 2026 Farm Bill - the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 that supports animal welfare and protections for dogs and their owners.

This measure reauthorizes key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs for five years and typically serves as a vehicle to address federal priorities in the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA).

The American Kennel Club Executive Secretary & VP Government Relations Sheila Goffe commented, “We appreciate the extraordinary effort and bi-partisan efforts of House Agriculture Chairman G.T. Thompson and his staff in presenting a bill that not only supports crucial U.S. Agricultural programs, but also supports important priorities for dog enthusiasts including canine health, welfare and the rights of responsible dog owners.”

Dog-related highlights of the bill’s base text include:

Enhanced protections for dogs under the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA), including expanded resources for educational outreach.



Additional resources for USDA to better enforce the AWA, including reporting to Congress on existing enforcement with recommendations for improving enforcement.



Animal Care requirements: Clarifications that visual dental examination should be included in existing annual veterinary requirements.



Improves USDA response related to any dogs found in a state of "unrelieved suffering" by requiring better and more timely notification of state and local authorities if an inspector finds that dogs are being kept in unacceptable conditions.



Expands USDA's electronic health documentation requirements for pets entering the United States to protect pet and public health: This reflects language in the Healthy Dog Importation Act (HR 3349) by requiring electronic records documentation on dogs prior to their importation that confirms the dog is in good health; microchipped; has received all necessary vaccination and parasite treatments, demonstrated negative test results, and has a health certificate from an accredited veterinarian; and in the case of a dog intended for transfer, is at least 6 months old. Exceptions are provided for dogs that are personal pets of United States origin returning to the United States; United States military working dogs; for research purposes; and coming to the United States solely for veterinary treatment; among several others.



Provides additional training resources for the USDA's National Detector Dog Training Center and the training of detection dogs to identify invasive pests that carry diseases that threaten American agriculture.

The Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 will be marked up by the House Agriculture Committee on February 23. AKC urges the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to advance these positive initiatives without amendment.

