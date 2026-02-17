Critical Communications 3 Report Research Bundle 2026: Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem 2025-2030, Public Safety LTE & 5G Market 2025-2030, MCPTT & Broadband PTT Market 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE & 5G for Critical Communications 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" report from SNS Telecom & IT has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



This research projects that global investments in mission-critical 3GPP networks and associated applications reached $5.4 billion in 2025. Driven by public safety broadband, defense communications, smart grid modernization, FRMCS, and IIoT initiatives, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $9.2 billion by the end of 2028.

Looking ahead to 2030, the industry will be underpinned by operational deployments ranging from sub-1 GHz wide area networks for national-scale MCX services, utility communications, and GSM-R replacement to systems operating in mid-band spectrum such as Band n101 (1.9 GHz) and Band n79 (4.4-5 GHz), as well as mmWave (Millimeter Wave) frequencies for specialized applications.

The report package provides an in-depth assessment of LTE and 5G for critical communications, including the value chain, market drivers, barriers to uptake, enabling technologies, operational and business models, vertical industries, application scenarios, key trends, future roadmap, standardization, spectrum availability and allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies, as well as mission-critical LTE and 5G network investment forecasts from 2025 to 2030. The package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the three reports.

Spanning over 5,000 pages, this report package encompasses three comprehensive reports covering the use of LTE and 5G networks for critical communications:

Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Public Safety LTE & 5G Market 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

MCPTT & Broadband PTT Market 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Market Insights

For nearly a century, the critical communications industry has relied on narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) networks for mission-critical voice and low-speed data services. Over time, these systems have evolved from relatively basic analog radios to digital communications technologies, such as APCO P25 and TETRA, to provide superior voice quality, end-to-end encryption, and other advanced features. However, due to their inherent bandwidth and design limitations, even the most sophisticated digital LMR networks are unable to support mobile broadband and data-driven critical IoT applications that have become vital for public safety, defense, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining, and other segments of the critical communications industry.

The 3GPP-defined LTE and 5G NR (New Radio) air interfaces have emerged as the leading radio access technology candidates to fill this void. Over the last decade, a plethora of fully dedicated, hybrid commercial-private, and secure MVNO-based 3GPP networks have been deployed to deliver critical communications broadband capabilities - in addition to the use of commercial mobile operator networks - for application scenarios as diverse as PTT group communications, multimedia messaging, high-definition video surveillance, BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line-of-Sight) operation of drones, situational awareness, untethered AR/VR/MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality), collaborative mobile robots, AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles), and automation in IIoT (Industrial IoT) environments.

These networks range from nationwide PPDR (Public Protection & Disaster Relief) broadband platforms such as the United States' FirstNet (First Responder Network), South Korea's Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network), Saudi Arabia's mission-critical broadband network, Great Britain's ESN (Emergency Services Network), France's RRF (Radio Network of the Future), SWEN (Swedish Emergency Network), and Finland's VIRVE 2 public safety broadband service to defense sector 5G programs for the adoption of tactical cellular systems and permanent private 5G networks at military bases, regional cellular networks covering the service footprint of utility companies, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication System)-ready networks for train-to-ground communications, and NPNs (Non-Public Networks) for localized wireless connectivity in settings such as airports, maritime ports, oil and gas production facilities, power plants, substations, offshore wind farms, remote mining sites, factories, and warehouses.

Historically, most critical communications user organizations have viewed LTE and 5G NR as complementary technologies, used primarily to augment existing voice-centric LMR networks with broadband capabilities.

This perception has changed with the commercial availability of 3GPP standards-compliant MCX (Mission-Critical PTT, Video & Data), QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), HPUE (High-Power User Equipment), IOPS (Isolated Operation for Public Safety), URLLC (Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Communications), TSC (Time-Sensitive Communications), and related service enablers. LTE and 5G networks have gained recognition as an all-inclusive critical communications platform and are nearing the point where they can fully replace legacy LMR systems with a future-proof transition path, supplemented by additional 5G features, such as 5G MBS/5MBS (5G Multicast-Broadcast Services) for MCX services in high-density environments, 5G NR sidelink for off-network communications, VMRs (Vehicle-Mounted Relays), MWAB (Mobile gNB With Wireless Access Backhauling), satellite NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) integration, and support for lower 5G NR bandwidths in dedicated frequency bands for PPDR, utilities, and railways.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G in the critical communications industry?

What trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing its growth?

What will the market size be in 2028, and at what rate will it grow?

Which vertical segments and regions will see the highest percentage of growth?

What are the operational models and application scenarios of LTE and 5G for public safety, defense, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining, and other verticals?

What is the status of fully dedicated, hybrid commercial-private, and secure MVNO/MOCN-based critical communications broadband networks worldwide?

What are the future prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), COW (Cell-on-Wheels), aerial cell sites, and other rapidly deployable LTE/5G network systems?

What are the existing and candidate frequency bands for the operation of dedicated RAN infrastructure for mission-critical networks?

What are the prospects of private 5G networks operating in mid-band and mmWave spectrum?

When will sub-1 GHz critical communications LTE networks begin their transition to standalone 5G technology?

When will MCX, HPUE, IOPS, eMBMS, 5G MBS, 5G NR sidelink, VMRs, MWAB, NTN connectivity, and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features be widely employed?

How does the integration of URLLC and TSC enable 5G networks to deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity across a broad range of time-critical IIoT applications?

How can satellite backhaul and direct-to-device access expand the reach of LTE and 5G networks in remote environments?

How are hybrid LMR-broadband terminals and interworking solutions easing the transition to 3GPP standards-compliant MCPTT services?

When will nationwide public safety broadband networks fully replace existing digital LMR networks?

When will 5G-based FRMCS networks supersede GSM-R as the predominant radio technology for railway communications?

Where does network slicing for differentiated service requirements fit in the critical communications landscape?

What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators and critical communications service providers?

Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?

What strategies should LTE/5G equipment suppliers, LMR vendors, system integrators, mobile operators, and critical communications service providers adopt to remain competitive?

Key Topics Covered:

Report 1: Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

1 Introduction

2 An Overview of Private LTE & 5G Networks

3 Private LTE/5G System Architecture & Technologies

4 Key Vertical Industries & Applications

5 Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

6 Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

7 Review of Private LTE/5G Installations Worldwide

8 Private LTE/5G Case Studies

9 Key Ecosystem Players

10 Market Sizing & Forecasts

11 Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Report 2: Public Safety LTE & 5G Market 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

1 Introduction

2 An Overview of the Public Safety LTE & 5G Market

3 System Architecture & Technologies for Public Safety LTE/5G Networks

4 Public Safety LTE/5G Application Scenarios & Use Cases

5 Review of Public Safety LTE/5G Engagements Worldwide

6 Public Safety LTE/5G Case Studies

7 Public Safety LTE/5G Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

8 Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

9 Key Ecosystem Players

10 Market Sizing & Forecasts

11 Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

Report 3: MCPTT & Broadband PTT Market 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

1 Introduction

2 An Overview of MCPTT & Broadband PTT Services

3 MCPTT & Broadband PTT Technology

4 Standardization & Collaborative Initiatives

5 Case Studies of MCPTT & Broadband PTT Service Deployments

6 Market Sizing & Forecasts

7 Key Ecosystem Players

8 Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uikb88

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.