TOPP Industries Expands Pump System Offerings with Launch of Flow Base Elbow Rail System

Rochester, Ind., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPP Industries, Inc., a trusted leader in sewage, sump and wastewater solutions, announced the launch of its new TOPP Flow Base Elbow Rail System, a fully engineered, American-made solution designed to exceed municipal wastewater standards while simplifying procurement and installation. The company will highlight the new system at the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport (WWETT) Show, connecting with industry professionals seeking durable, efficient and cost-effective pumping solutions.

TOPP Flow delivers a complete line of Base Elbow Rail Systems and accessories for the wastewater industry, backed by American-made quality and engineered to exceed municipal wastewater standards. Designed to configure seamlessly with virtually all submersible pumps on the market today, the TOPP Flow system simplifies project planning while delivering long-term performance and reliability.

Manufactured proudly in the USA, TOPP Flow systems feature robust ductile iron construction and a powder-coated finish for enhanced corrosion resistance. Each system includes stainless steel accessories, along with standard and guide rail pins designed to accept multiple rail sizes, providing flexibility across a wide range of applications.

As a true one-stop shop, TOPP Flow provides everything from the base elbow to the lifting chain, streamlining purchasing, reducing lead times, and eliminating unnecessary logistical costs. By consolidating critical components under one domestic manufacturer, TOPP Industries ensures consistent quality, tighter material control, and the efficiency of working with a single, dedicated team from start to finish.

“The TOPP Flow Base Elbow Rail System is an American-made solution that reflects our commitment to building smart, reliable products that make our customers’ jobs easier,” said Kevin Birchmeier, president of TOPP Industries. “By consolidating critical components into one complete system, we’re helping customers reduce costs, improve efficiency and maintain confidence in long-term performance.”

Key features of the TOPP Flow Base Elbow Rail System include:

Less Logistics. More Flow. A simplified supply chain supported by one American manufacturing partner

A simplified supply chain supported by one American manufacturing partner American Quality Assurance. Robust ductile iron construction with a powder-coated finish for superior corrosion resistance

Robust ductile iron construction with a powder-coated finish for superior corrosion resistance Complete System Design. Stainless steel accessories, standard and guide rail pins designed to accept multiple rail sizes

Founded more than 35 years ago in a 500-square-foot garage in Rochester, Ind., TOPP Industries has grown into an internationally recognized brand operating a state-of-the-art 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. The company offers an extensive inventory of lift stations, basins, tanks and wastewater components ready for immediate shipment, supported by 24/7 operations and in-house and third-party logistics.

At the WWETT Show, TOPP Industries will demonstrate how the TOPP Flow Base Elbow Rail System integrates into real-world wastewater applications, alongside its full portfolio of fiberglass, polyethylene and structural foam basins, tanks, covers, septic tank risers, extensions and accessories. TOPP’s team of engineers, designers and logistics experts will be available to discuss standard and custom solutions tailored to evolving project needs.

About TOPP

TOPP Industries, Inc. is a proven leader in the sewage, sump and wastewater markets, offering a full line of high-quality environmentally responsible products, including fiberglass, polyethylene and structural foam basins, tanks, basin and tank covers, lift stations, septic tank risers, extensions and accessories. For over 25 years, TOPP has been providing quality solutions that make sense and make a difference. For more information, visit the website at www.toppindustries.com.

Attachment