Carl Abbott’s “House of Columns” Brings Sarasota School Modernism to the Market on Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located on the north end of Longboat Key, 6610 and 6630 Gulf of Mexico Drive comprise a rare, nearly five-acre bayfront estate offering exceptional scale, architectural distinction, and long-term value. Spanning two contiguous parcels with expansive frontage along Sarasota Bay, the property represents one of the most significant residential holdings to come to market in the area. Offered for $22,000,000, the extraordinary residence is marketed exclusively by Katy McBrayer and Montana Taplinger of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office. The listing details may be viewed here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The primary residence, known as the “House of Columns,” anchors the property and was designed by internationally recognized architect Carl Abbott. Renowned for his architecture for Nature philosophy, Abbott’s work emphasizes clarity of form, proportion, and a strong relationship between structure and environment. His portfolio includes notable private residences and landmark public projects throughout Sarasota and Florida.

Positioned along the eastern shoreline, the residence is oriented to capture wide, open views across Sarasota Bay with optimal eastern exposure. The architecture features clean lines, substantial interior volumes, and extensive glass that connects interior spaces directly to the surrounding landscape. Ceilings reach approximately 21 feet, allowing for natural light throughout the home while maintaining scale and comfort. The home also includes an elevator serving all levels, Lutron lighting, and automated window treatments throughout.

Outdoor amenities are integrated into the overall site design. A lagoon-style pool is positioned within the landscape to preserve privacy and water views. The bayfront includes a private dock with two boat lifts, protected shoreline, and bridgeless access to Sarasota Bay, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Gulf.

The inclusion of 6630 Gulf of Mexico Drive provides additional land with the ability to construct a guest house or secondary structure. This offers meaningful flexibility for future use, including multigenerational living or additional accommodations, while preserving privacy and view corridors.

This offering represents a long-term waterfront estate distinguished by design, scale, and location.

“This waterfront estate embodies residential legacy, unmatched in design, scale, privacy, and location. It offers a level of access that appeals to buyers seeking permanence rather than replacement. The long-term value is in its architectural significance, carefully maintained, and positioned to remain relevant for generations.”

