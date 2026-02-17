U.S. Orphan Drug Market Report 2026: A $200 Billion Opportunity by 2031 - Indication, Company, Trial Phase, Marketed Status of 1400 Drugs, Drug Sales of 150 Drugs, Pricing and Dosage of 400 Drugs

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Orphan Drug Market, Drug Sales, Price, Dosage & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2031" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a strategic view on US orphan drug market which is projected to continue its pattern of growth over the coming years.

The consolidated information provided here includes a series of critical insights into development pipelines, partnerships, technology platforms, geographical footprint, clinical strategies, and competitive position. As orphan designated programs are being advanced through the drug development process, this report allows for an informed decision-making approach based on investment, partnership, and portfolio strategy.



Report Findings & Highlights:

US Orphan Drugs Market Opportunity: >US$ 200 Billion by 2031

Insight on Orphan Drugs in Clinical Trials: >800 Orphan Drugs

Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication, Phase & Priority Status

Clinical Insight on Marketed Orphan Drugs: >500 Orphan Drugs

Pricing & Dosage Insight: >400 Marketed Orphan Drugs

FDA Designated Orphan Drug Sales Insight (2021-2025): 150 Orphan Drugs

Insight on Orphan Designation by Indication, Company, Trial Phase, Marketed Drugs: >1400 Orphan Drugs

FDA Designated Orphan Drug Designation & Why This Report?

The FDA designated orphan drug market has established itself as a key platform upon which pharmaceutical innovation is built. Orphan designation is no longer utilized as a last resort approach in research and development but rather as a first mover strategy for differentiated assets with a clear regulatory and development roadmap.

Significantly, the report also points out the larger ecosystem that enables the development of the orphan drug sector, including the contribution of public organizations, academic research institutions, and technology licensing organizations that have traditionally facilitated early research in the treatment of rare diseases.

FDA Designated Orphan Drug Clinical Trials Insights Covered in the Report

Clinical trial intelligence is vital for understanding the orphan drug market because clinical development of these drugs is characterized by small patient populations, unique trial endpoints, and expedited regulatory tracks. The report provides analysis of clinical trial data by indications, clinical development phases, sponsors, and strategies, enabling readers to gain insights into clinical development of orphan drugs.

The report also points out the key contribution that institutional sponsors and academic collaborators make to early and mid-stage trials of orphan drugs. Academic centers and research hospitals frequently serve as initiators, patient identification centers, and partners in translational science, especially within ultra-rare diseases. These centers may also often assist new biotech companies to define proof of concept or de-risked mechanisms of action before entering a clinical development pipeline with larger sponsors.

The report shows that some key cases were used to illustrate how companies use orphan designation to deliver targeted clinical strategies in rare oncology and genetic disorders, including development programs with multiple indications based on common underlying biology or molecular mechanisms. While it shows some trends in trial design efficiency and collaboration between sponsors, it does not reveal operational details of such programs.

Leading Companies Active in R&D on FDA Designated Orphan Drugs

The orphan drug market space is primarily supported by high participation levels of both large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechnology organizations. Established industry leaders continue to drive growth and increase orphan product development within oncology, hematology, immunology, and rare genetic disorders.

Companies like Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Sanofi, Gilead Sciences, Takeda, and Johnson & Johnson have diversified orphan drug pipelines with ongoing investment in internal R&D, as well as external collaborations and strategic acquisitions. This indicates their long-term commitment and recognition of the value of orphan drug investment in their R&D and overall business strategy.

Report Indicating the Future Development of FDA Designated Orphan Drugs

The prospects for the development of future orphan drugs are expected to be influenced by improved precision in patient targeting, increasing modality, and economies of scale using platform based strategies. The development process for orphan drugs has benefited from enhanced molecular diagnostics with more precision-focused approaches, particularly for cancer therapies and genetic disorders, as well as novel biologics, gene therapies, and RNAs for wider rare disease modality development.

in this context, the report also analyses the expansion of developed therapies to further rare indications and hence reinforce long-term value creation. An example of this approach is the further development of Bizengri into molecularly defined cancers like NRG1 fusion-positive cholangiocarcinoma.

Thus, the report recognizes the US orphan drug market as a long term opportunity, underpinned by a well-regulated environment, scientific innovation, and a more interconnected drug development process.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. FDA Orphan Designation Criteria & Market Exclusivity

3. US Orphan Designated Drugs Market Insight

3.1 Current Market Overview

3.2 Future Market Opportunity Assessment

4. US Orphan Designated Drugs Market Trends by Indication

4.1 Cancer

4.2 Neurological Disorders

4.3 Cardiovascular Disorders

4.4 Ophthalmic Diseases

4.5 Rare Genetic Disorders & Metabolic Disorders

4.6 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

5. US Orphan Designated Drugs Reimbursement Scenario

5.1 Medicare

5.2 Medicaid

5.3 Private Insurers

5.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

6. US Orphan Designated Drugs Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Phase 0

6.4 Phase-I

6.5 Phase-I/II

6.6 Phase-II

6.7 Phase-II/III

6.8 Phase-III

6.9 Preregistration

6.10 Registered

7. Marketed Orphan Designated Drugs Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

8. US Orphan Designated Drugs Dosage, Price & Treatment Cost Insight

8.1 Lynparza

8.2 Nplate

8.3 Tafinlar

8.4 Halaven

8.5 Jadenu

8.6 Xpovio

This Chapter Gives Insight on Dosage, Price & Treatment Cost of More Than 400 FDA Designated Orphan Drugs Available in US Market

8.424 Qfitlia

8.425 Zevaskyn

9. US Orphan Designated Drugs Sales Insight (2021-2025)

9.1 Amvuttra

9.2 Krazati

9.3 Tecvayli

9.4 Imjudo

9.5 Rezurock

9.6 Elrexfio

This Chapter Gives Annual & Quaterly SalesInsight on 151 FDA Designated Orphan Drugs Available in US Market

9.149 Keytruda

9.150 Pemazyre

9.151 Camzyos

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 AbbVie

10.2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

10.3 Amgen

10.4 Amicus Therapeutics

10.5 Array BioPharma

10.6 Astellas Pharma

10.7 AstraZeneca

10.8 Bayer HealthCare

10.9 BioMarin Pharmaceutical

10.10 Bioverativ

10.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.12 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.13 Chiesi

10.14 Chugai Pharmaceutical

10.15 Collaborations Pharmaceuticals

10.16 CSL

10.17 Daiichi Sankyo Company

10.18 Eisai Co Ltd

10.19 Eli Lilly & Company

10.20 Emergent BioSolutions

10.21 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

10.22 Flavocure Biotech

10.23 Genentech

10.24 Genmab

10.25 Gilead Sciences

10.26 GSK

10.27 Hanmi Pharmaceutical

10.28 Incyte Corporation

10.29 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

10.30 Ipsen

10.31 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

10.32 Johnson & Johnson

10.33 Kamada

10.34 Krystal Biotech

10.35 Kyowa Kirin

10.36 Leadiant Biosciences

10.37 Ligand Pharmaceuticals

10.38 Lundbeck

10.39 MeiraGTx

10.40 Merck

10.41 Moderna Therapeutics

10.42 Novartis

10.43 Novo Nordisk

10.44 Omeros Corporation

10.45 Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Amgen)

10.46 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

10.47 Pfizer

10.48 PTC Therapeutics

10.49 Recordati

10.50 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

10.51 Roche

10.52 Sanofi

10.53 Servier

10.54 Shionogi

10.55 Sumitomo Pharma

10.56 Sutro Biopharma

10.57 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

10.58 Takeda

10.59 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

10.60 UCB

10.61 UniQure

10.62 Vertex Pharmaceuticals

10.63 XOMA

