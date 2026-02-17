Spaulding Decon Announces New Ownership, Reaffirming 24/7 Biohazard Cleanup and Crime Scene Cleaning Across Seven States

Tampa, FL, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spaulding Decon, a provider of professional remediation & property restoration services, today announced that Katie Wilson and Kyle Wilson have acquired the business.

While headquartered in Tampa, Spaulding Decon operates across seven states, and is building toward nationwide coverage, providing rapid-response support for time-sensitive situations where safety, discretion, and professionalism are essential, including biohazard cleanup, crime scene cleaning, hoarding cleanout, and rodent droppings cleanup.

“People don’t call us on a normal day,” said Katie Wilson, Chief Executive Officer. “They call when they’re dealing with something difficult and urgent, often at the most vulnerable moment in their lives. Our commitment is to show up fast, do the work safely, and treat every customer, home, and property with respect. This acquisition is about preparing for growth—building on the foundation we have by putting better systems in place so service is consistently excellent every time, everywhere we operate.”

Kyle Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, added: “This is an essential business with an ongoing need for professionalism and compassion. We’re investing in operational systems and support so response is reliable, documentation is consistent, and service delivery scales without sacrificing quality. We can also help coordinate with insurers, which is often a critical part of reducing stress for customers in the aftermath of an incident.”

Service standards and commitments to partners remain in place

Spaulding Decon confirmed that service standards, safety protocols, and contractual commitments remain in effect. Existing procedures and technician training continue, with a focus on compliance, safety, and respectful, discreet service.

All the critical cleanup services needed to make a property safe again

Spaulding Decon provides a comprehensive set of services for residential, commercial, and property stakeholders, including:

Biohazard cleanup

Crime scene cleaning

Hoarding cleanout

Rodent droppings cleanup

Decomposition cleanup

Drug lab cleanup

Mold remediation

Water damage restoration

Tear gas cleanup

Specialty contamination cleanup and odor control services

Technicians are available 24/7, supporting customers and properties through emergency circumstances with established safety protocols and documentation practices.

Community-first, hands-on ownership

Local partnerships and community relationships — customers, teams, vendors, and referral partners — will remain central to the company’s future. Over the next 12 to 24 months, the Wilsons have committed to work directly inside the business to refine operations end-to-end, strengthen relationships, and implement improved processes that increase consistency and reliability across the territories served.

Katie Wilson brings five-plus years of operational leadership experience, including scaling an organization from two employees to more than thirty across four specialized departments, with a strong background in insurance coordination. Kyle Wilson brings extensive experience overseeing large, multi-state logistics projects and significant operating budgets. He is focused on building durable systems that support scalable, sustainable growth.

Need help now? Call for 24/7 response and support with insurance claims

If you need professional remediation & property restoration services, including biohazard cleanup, crime scene cleaning, hoarding cleanout, or rodent droppings cleanup — Spaulding Decon encourages residents and property stakeholders to make contact the team now via spauldingdecon.com for time-sensitive assistance. The team can also coordinate with your insurer and provide insurance documentation to help streamline claims where applicable.

Notes to Editors

About Spaulding Decon

Spaulding Decon provides professional remediation & property restoration services with 24/7 response, operating across seven states and headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Services include biohazard cleanup, crime scene cleaning, hoarding cleanout, rodent droppings cleanup, decomposition cleanup, water damage restoration, mold remediation, drug lab cleanup, tear gas cleanup, and other specialty contamination cleanups.

Deal completion date: January 16, 2026

Deal scope: Full acquisition, including all the franchisor business assets (IP/trademarks, franchise systems, training, support resources, and technology platforms).

Financial terms: Not disclosed.



Leadership bios:

Katie Wilson (CEO): Operations leader with 5+ years’ experience scaling teams and coordinating insurance-related processes; primary local leader and public face of the business.





Kyle Wilson (CFO): Systems and financial leader with extensive experience managing complex logistics operations across multiple states and large budgets, focused on scalable, consistent service delivery.

FAQ

What is biohazard cleanup?

Biohazard cleanup is the professional cleaning, sanitizing, and safe handling of potentially infectious or hazardous biological materials to help restore a property to a safe condition.

Do you offer crime scene cleaning?

Yes. Spaulding Decon provides crime scene cleaning as part of its professional remediation & property restoration services, with an emphasis on safety protocols and discretion.

Can you help with a hoarding cleanout?

Yes. Spaulding Decon provides hoarding cleanout services and can support removal, cleaning, sanitation, and odor control depending on the situation.

Do you handle rodent droppings cleanup?

Yes. Spaulding Decon provides rodent droppings cleanup, including cleaning and sanitizing affected areas as appropriate.

Do you help with insurance claims?

Spaulding Decon can coordinate with insurers and provide documentation to support claims processes.

