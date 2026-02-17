Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 to 13 February 2026)

17th February 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 9 to 13 February 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 090
|33,0857
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 672
|33,0510
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 067
|33,3630
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 695
|33,3535
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 141
|32,1709
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 621
|32,1043
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|13 023
|30,9817
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|6 907
|30,9516
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|1 600
|31,0000
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|2 388
|30,9749
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|7 512
|31,0359
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|3 608
|31,0428
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
