Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 to 13 February 2026)

17th February 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 9 to 13 February 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 090 33,0857 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 672 33,0510 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 067 33,3630 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 695 33,3535 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 141 32,1709 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 621 32,1043 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Feb-26 FR0000073298 13 023 30,9817 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Feb-26 FR0000073298 6 907 30,9516 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Feb-26 FR0000073298 1 600 31,0000 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-Feb-26 FR0000073298 2 388 30,9749 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Feb-26 FR0000073298 7 512 31,0359 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-Feb-26 FR0000073298 3 608 31,0428 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

