Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (9 to 13 February 2026)

17th February 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 9 to 13 February 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Feb-26FR00000732983 09033,0857XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Feb-26FR00000732981 67233,0510DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Feb-26FR00000732983 06733,3630XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Feb-26FR00000732981 69533,3535DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Feb-26FR00000732983 14132,1709XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-Feb-26FR00000732981 62132,1043DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Feb-26FR000007329813 02330,9817XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Feb-26FR00000732986 90730,9516DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Feb-26FR00000732981 60031,0000TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-Feb-26FR00000732982 38830,9749AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Feb-26FR00000732987 51231,0359XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-Feb-26FR00000732983 60831,0428DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

