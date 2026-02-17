VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 09th to February 13th,2026

Nanterre, February 16th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 09th to February 13th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 09th to February 13th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-09 FR0000125486 10 396 132,541997 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-09 FR0000125486 3 378 132,672632 CEUX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-09 FR0000125486 808 132,646597 TQEX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-09 FR0000125486 708 132,680932 AQEU VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-10 FR0000125486 10 425 132,541904 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-10 FR0000125486 2 461 132,541975 CEUX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-10 FR0000125486 2 241 132,528983 AQEU VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-10 FR0000125486 600 132,557250 TQEX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-11 FR0000125486 6 551 133,528118 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-11 FR0000125486 5 311 133,600810 CEUX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-11 FR0000125486 2 944 133,456131 AQEU VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-11 FR0000125486 501 133,664371 TQEX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-12 FR0000125486 7 057 134,221298 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-12 FR0000125486 4 548 134,193272 CEUX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-12 FR0000125486 2 900 134,200638 AQEU VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-12 FR0000125486 889 134,198481 TQEX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-13 FR0000125486 6 673 134,634257 XPAR VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-13 FR0000125486 5 484 134,684537 CEUX VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-13 FR0000125486 1 880 134,685745 AQEU VINCI 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83 2026-02-13 FR0000125486 765 134,688301 TQEX TOTAL 76 520 133,4956

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment