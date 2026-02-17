VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 09th to February 13th,2026

Nanterre, February 16th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 09th to February 13th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 09th to February 13th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-09FR000012548610 396132,541997XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-09FR00001254863 378132,672632CEUX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-09FR0000125486808132,646597TQEX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-09FR0000125486708132,680932AQEU
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-10FR000012548610 425132,541904XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-10FR00001254862 461132,541975CEUX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-10FR00001254862 241132,528983AQEU
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-10FR0000125486600132,557250TQEX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-11FR00001254866 551133,528118XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-11FR00001254865 311133,600810CEUX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-11FR00001254862 944133,456131AQEU
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-11FR0000125486501133,664371TQEX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-12FR00001254867 057134,221298XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-12FR00001254864 548134,193272CEUX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-12FR00001254862 900134,200638AQEU
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-12FR0000125486889134,198481TQEX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-13FR00001254866 673134,634257XPAR
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-13FR00001254865 484134,684537CEUX
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-13FR00001254861 880134,685745AQEU
VINCI213800WFQ334R8UXUG832026-02-13FR0000125486765134,688301TQEX
       
   TOTAL76 520133,4956 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 09-02-26 to 13-02-26 vGB
