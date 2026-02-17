MasterCraft And World Wake Association Announce 2026 Mastercraft WWA Rider Experience Schedule

Five-Stop Nationwide Tour Delivers World-Class Wakes and Waves Behind MasterCraft X24, Alongside Youth Rider Development, and Unforgettable On-Water Experiences

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company , a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings and the best-selling towboat brand, in partnership with the World Wake Association (WWA), today announced the official dates, locations, and event details for the five-stop 2026 MasterCraft WWA Rider Experience. Building on the relaunch of the iconic Rider Experience series announced in October, this multi-year partnership marks MasterCraft’s first return in more than a decade to supporting amateur wakeboarding and wakesurfing competition. It also reaffirms the brand’s long-standing commitment to growing participation, access, and community within watersports.

Together, MasterCraft and WWA are reestablishing a premier grassroots platform designed to welcome riders of all ages and abilities, combining progression-focused competition, on-water coaching, and community-driven experiences. The 2026 Tour will feature a five-stop series that will travel coast to coast, with every event pulled exclusively by the all-new MasterCraft X24, delivering world-class wakes and waves throughout the tour. Riders from all disciplines are welcome to compete in their choice of wakeboard, wakesurf (skim and surf), wake foil (strapped and unstrapped), and wakeskate divisions.

The schedule includes the following stops:

April 24–26 — Dallas Landing, Acworth, Georgia

May 15–17 — Little Elm, Texas

June 5–7 — Pontiac Lake Park, Michigan

June 12–14 — Jordanelle Reservoir, Utah

June 26–28 — Stumpy Creek Park, North Carolina



Each stop on the MasterCraft WWA Rider Experience delivers a full weekend of on-water programming designed to drive progression, connection, and community. The weekend kicks off on Friday with a MasterCraft Rule the Water demo and education day, featuring professional athlete-led on-water demonstrations, ride-and-drive experiences with the latest MasterCraft models, and interactive walkthroughs of the brand’s newest technology and innovations. Saturday and Sunday shift into the WWA-sanctioned Regional Championships, where riders compete in amateur divisions based on age and ability, offering many participants their first-ever competitive experience in an approachable and fun, family-friendly environment. Division champions are crowned at each stop, and participation qualifies riders toward the WWA Nationals . Additionally, all events will feature the WWA Junior Pro Series for Jr. Pro Men’s and Women’s divisions, spotlighting the next generation of elite athletes as they compete for national seeding and travel scholarship opportunities.

Rider registration is $135 per division, with competitors registering separately for each discipline, and a valid WWA membership is required for all participants. All registration, waivers, schedules, scoring, and event communications will be managed through the WWA Rideline app, where riders can also access full event details and daily updates. Riders must bring their own life vest and board to participate.

In addition to competition, each stop will feature community-focused experiences including MasterCraft owner gatherings, dealer-hosted rider engagement events, and opportunities for families and spectators to connect with the sport up close, further reinforcing the tour’s mission to grow participation and strengthen the watersports community nationwide.

For more information on the MasterCraft WWA Rider Experience please visit www.MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X , and Facebook . Additional details on the upcoming MasterCraft Owner Reunions and Rule the Water demo events, including registration information, will be released in March.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

About the World Wake Association (WWA)

The World Wake Association is the global governing body for wakeboarding and wakesurfing, dedicated to growing participation, fostering progression, and supporting athletes at every level of the sport.

