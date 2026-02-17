Skin Elevé Expands Laser Hair Removal Services to Additional San Fernando Valley Communities

CHATSWORTH, CA, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHATSWORTH, CA - February 17, 2026 - -

Skin Elevé, a medical spa based in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, has announced the expansion of its laser hair removal services to additional communities across the San Fernando Valley. The service is now available to residents in Simi Valley, Northridge, Porter Ranch, West Hills, and Canoga Park, marking a significant step in the clinic's continued growth and regional accessibility.

Skin Elevé is known for providing medically guided aesthetic treatments with an emphasis on consultation, education, and structured care planning. The expansion reflects increased demand from surrounding communities seeking access to laser hair removal delivered under clinical standards in a controlled, professional setting. By extending availability to nearby areas, the clinic aims to reduce travel barriers while maintaining the same protocols and level of oversight that define its primary location.

Laser hair removal remains one of the most requested aesthetic services in the region, particularly among clients seeking long-term hair reduction supported by modern laser technology. Skin Elevé's approach to laser hair removal involves individualized assessments that take into account skin tone, hair type, treatment area, and sensitivity. Treatments are scheduled strategically to support gradual results and skin comfort rather than rapid or high-volume sessions. As part of ongoing service development, Skin Elevé also confirmed the introduction of Aerolase Neo Elite and Aerolase ERA laser technology to support treatment planning and broaden available laser options. The clinic stated that device selection remains consultation-driven, with protocols guided by skin condition, comfort considerations, and treatment goals.

The decision to extend service coverage followed sustained interest from clients residing outside Chatsworth, Los Angeles who were already traveling to the clinic for care. According to the practice, many inquiries came from neighboring cities where access to consultation-driven laser services under medical oversight was limited. The expansion allows Skin Elevé to formally serve these areas while continuing to operate from its established location.

"Expanding service access to nearby communities was a natural progression," said Mary Bilbulyan, owner of Skin Elevé. "There has been consistent interest from clients in surrounding areas who value a structured and medically guided approach to laser hair removal. This step allows those individuals to feel represented and supported without changing how care is delivered."

While the service footprint has expanded, Skin Elevé has stated that treatment standards remain unchanged. All laser hair removal sessions continue to follow established clinical protocols, including consultation requirements, treatment spacing, and aftercare guidance. The clinic emphasizes that expansion does not involve increasing appointment volume beyond what allows for adequate time per client.

Each treatment plan begins with a consultation designed to assess suitability and set realistic expectations. This process includes reviewing medical history, discussing skin response patterns, and outlining anticipated treatment timelines. Clients are also provided with education on post-treatment care to support skin recovery and comfort.

The communities now included in the expanded service area represent a diverse range of residential profiles across the San Fernando Valley. Simi Valley and Porter Ranch have seen steady population growth in recent years, while Northridge, West Hills, and Canoga Park continue to attract residents seeking professional services close to home. Skin Elevé's expansion aligns with broader regional trends toward localized access to medical spa care without reliance on high-volume models.

In preparation for the expanded service area, Skin Elevé reviewed internal scheduling processes, consultation workflows, and treatment capacity to ensure continuity of care. The clinic confirmed that staffing, training, and appointment structure remain aligned with existing standards, ensuring that clients from all served communities receive the same level of attention and clinical oversight.

Industry observers note that laser hair removal has increasingly shifted toward clinics that emphasize safety, training, and patient education. Advances in laser technology have made treatments more adaptable across skin tones and hair types, but outcomes remain closely tied to practitioner experience and adherence to protocols. Skin Elevé's leadership has indicated that maintaining consistency across all served areas remains a priority.

The clinic operates as a medical spa, meaning services are delivered under clinical oversight and in accordance with applicable regulations. This distinction has become increasingly relevant as demand for aesthetic treatments grows across Southern California. By reinforcing its service standards while expanding geographic reach, Skin Elevé positions itself to meet demand without altering its operational philosophy.

The expansion does not involve opening additional physical locations at this time. Instead, it formalizes service availability for residents in the newly included areas, ensuring that outreach, scheduling, and care coordination reflect the broader service region. Clients from these communities will continue to receive care at the Chatsworth, Los Angeles facility.

Skin Elevé has indicated that future growth decisions will continue to be guided by client demand, regulatory considerations, and the ability to maintain treatment quality. At present, the focus remains on ensuring that laser hair removal services are accessible, consistent, and delivered with the same level of attention regardless of clients' locations.

Residents in Simi Valley, Northridge, Porter Ranch, West Hills, and Canoga Park can now schedule consultations to determine whether laser hair removal is appropriate for their needs. Additional information about services and availability can be obtained directly through Skin Elevé.

Founded in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, Skin Elevé provides aesthetic services within a boutique medical spa setting, emphasizing education, structured planning, and gradual results. The clinic serves clients throughout the San Fernando Valley who are seeking medically guided care delivered with consistency and professionalism.

###

For more information about Skin Elevé, contact the company here:



Skin Elevé

Avo Topadzhikyan

Avo Topadzhikyan

info@skineleve.com

10316 CA-27 #B

Chatsworth

CA

91311