Kobes Legal PLLC Announces Expansion to Tacoma with New Office Dedicated to Personal Injury Advocacy

Tacoma, WA , Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobes Legal PLLC, a premier personal injury law firm committed to securing justice for injury victims, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Tacoma, Washington. Situated at 1102 A Street, Suite 202 H, Tacoma, WA 98402, Kobes Legal Tacoma Injury Lawyers will provide comprehensive legal services to residents of Pierce County and surrounding areas, focusing on auto accidents, slip-and-falls, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and other personal injury cases. This expansion underscores the firm's dedication to accessible, client-centered representation across the Pacific Northwest.



Leading the firm is principal attorney Brett Kobes, a distinguished advocate whose diverse background and unwavering commitment to justice have earned him recognition as a top-rated lawyer by Super Lawyers and Avvo. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Kobes served honorably as an Airborne Ranger in the U.S. Army, including assignments with Space Command, where he honed his leadership skills and resilience under pressure. After his military service, he pursued advanced education, earning a Juris Doctor (JD) from Seattle University School of Law and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Albers School of Business and Economics at Seattle University.



Licensed to practice in Washington, Arizona, and Florida, Kobes founded Kobes Legal PLLC with a mission to empower clients facing life-altering challenges. His approach blends legal expertise with a deep understanding of client needs, emphasizing thorough investigation, strategic negotiation, and aggressive litigation when necessary. "Our clients deserve more than just compensation—they deserve advocates who fight tirelessly for their rights," said Kobes. "Opening in Tacoma allows us to extend this commitment to a community that needs strong representation against insurance companies and negligent parties."



The new Tacoma office builds on Kobes Legal's established presence in Seattle, North Bend, and Naples, Florida, where the firm has successfully recovered millions for clients. With a focus on personalized service, the Tacoma team will offer free consultations, no-win-no-fee structures, and multilingual support to ensure accessibility for all. Kobes's professional journey, marked by certifications in tribal courts like the Puyallup Tribe and a reputation for attention to detail, positions the firm as a leader in personal injury law.



This expansion comes at a time when personal injury claims in Washington are on the rise, driven by increased traffic and injury incidents. Kobes Legal Tacoma Injury Lawyers aims to educate the community through seminars and resources, helping individuals understand their rights after an injury.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit kobeslegal.com or call (206) 915-7177. Kobes Legal PLLC: Fighting your battles and maximizing your settlement.



About Kobes Legal PLLC

Kobes Legal PLLC is a client-focused personal injury law firm serving Washington, Arizona, and Florida. Founded by Brett Kobes, the firm specializes in advocating for injury victims, combining military discipline with legal acumen to achieve optimal outcomes.