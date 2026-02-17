The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Launches Annual Award to Support the Next Generation of Business Innovators

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs announces the launch of its annual award, designed to recognize and support undergraduate students pursuing entrepreneurial careers. This scholarship highlights a unique approach to education and opportunity, valuing creative thinking, risk-taking, and resilience over traditional academic metrics. Students from accredited colleges and universities nationwide are invited to apply, showcasing their entrepreneurial mindset through a compelling essay submission. More information can be found at https://rogergallagherscholarship.com/.

About The Sponsoring Person

The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is privately funded by Roger Gallagher, a fourth-generation wealth management professional with more than 15 years of experience advising families and business leaders. Roger Gallagher currently serves as Managing Director of Continuum Capital LLC, and previously held leadership roles in family offices and at Morgan Stanley, specializing in intergenerational wealth transfer and strategic planning. Through this scholarship, Roger Gallagher aims to encourage the next generation of innovators to approach business with long-term perspective, integrity, and a willingness to embrace risk.

Roger Gallagher believes that sustainable success is built on relationships, disciplined execution, and thoughtful innovation. By creating this scholarship, Roger Gallagher offers students the opportunity to explore their entrepreneurial ambitions, learn from challenges, and cultivate the skills necessary to develop meaningful ventures. His experience working with founders, executives, and next-generation business leaders informs the scholarship’s mission, emphasizing character, resilience, and critical thinking as central pillars of entrepreneurial achievement.

Criteria for the Scholarship

The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is open to all undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities in the United States, regardless of major. Eligibility is based on demonstrated entrepreneurial ambition, critical thinking, and a commitment to building ventures or pursuing innovation-driven careers. Applicants are required to submit a 750–1,000 word essay addressing the following prompt:

"Entrepreneurship is often romanticized as disruption, innovation, and rapid growth. But sustainable businesses are rarely built on hype—they're built on relationships, disciplined execution, and long-term thinking. Reflect on a business, founder, or entrepreneurial principle that embodies this philosophy. What lessons have you drawn from it, and how will those lessons inform the way you approach building value in your own career or ventures?"

The selection process focuses on originality, depth of insight, clarity of writing, and demonstration of an entrepreneurial mindset. This scholarship recognizes students who approach opportunities with curiosity, embrace challenges, and demonstrate a capacity to build lasting value through innovation and integrity.

Amount and Dates to Remember

The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs awards one student annually with $1,000 to support educational expenses, including tuition, books, or personal development related to entrepreneurial pursuits. Applicants must submit their essays and required information by November 15, 2026. The winner will be notified via email by December 15, 2026, and the scholarship award will be disbursed directly to the recipient or their institution.

Key Requirements

• Undergraduate enrollment at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

• Demonstrated commitment to entrepreneurship or innovative career pursuits

• Submission of a 750–1,000 word essay addressing the specified prompt

• Proof of enrollment upon request

The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs represents a commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders who prioritize long-term thinking, resilience, and meaningful value creation. By supporting students who think differently and challenge conventional paths, Roger Gallagher continues to foster innovation and entrepreneurial excellence across the nation.

