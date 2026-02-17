Volatus Aerospace Inc. Highlights Established Infrastructure, Financial Readiness, and Operational Execution Following Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | FSE: ABB) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian-controlled aerospace and defence platform delivering dual-use uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services, today welcomed the Government of Canada’s release of Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy (“DIS”), describing it as a structural shift toward sovereign industrial capability, accelerated procurement, and long-term defence investment.

The DIS commits $6.6 billion under a broader $81.8 billion reinvestment in the Canadian Armed Forces and establishes a Defence Investment Agency (“DIA”) to implement a new BUILD–PARTNER–BUY procurement framework1. The Government has formally identified sovereign capability domains including Uncrewed and Autonomous Systems, Aerospace Platforms, Digital Systems, Sensors, Space, and Training and Simulation, areas aligned with Volatus’ integrated operating model.

Positioning for Sovereign Capability Execution

A central objective of the DIS is to provide long-term demand visibility to Canadian industry and increase the share of defence acquisitions awarded to Canadian firms to 70 percent, while accelerating commercialization of Canadian-developed technologies and strengthening export capacity.

Volatus believes implementation of the Strategy will increasingly differentiate companies with established regulatory approvals, deployed infrastructure, secure operating environments, demonstrated execution track record, and the financial capacity to scale responsibly.

Over the past several years, the Company has:

Built regulated aerospace operations infrastructure across Canada and internationally

Developed remote command and control capabilities supporting mission-critical environments

Established a Québec-based industrial expansion platform in Mirabel designed for secure manufacturing and systems integration

Executed programs supporting Government of Canada departments and NATO-aligned stakeholders

Invested capital into governance, compliance, and scalable operational frameworks appropriate for regulated aerospace markets



Volatus’ infrastructure, governance framework, and capital deployment strategy were developed in advance of this policy formalization.

The Company is operating today and structured to scale alongside program visibility.

Alignment with the BUILD–PARTNER–BUY Framework

The DIS prioritizes building sovereign capabilities in Canada where strategic autonomy is required, partnering with trusted allies, and procuring under defined sovereign control conditions.

Volatus’ operating model reflects this structure.

BUILD

The Company has secured a standalone Québec-based facility to support defence-related manufacturing and secure operations. As previously disclosed, Volatus plans to invest in excess of $10 million over the near term to expand production capacity and enhance systems integration capabilities. This phased approach aligns capital deployment with demand visibility while preserving financial discipline.

PARTNER

Volatus maintains active partnerships across Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, supporting collaborative development and export pathways consistent with Canada’s evolving defence relationships.

BUY

Where appropriate, the Company integrates allied technologies within a Canadian-controlled operating framework, reinforcing sovereign execution while leveraging global innovation.

Operational Accreditation and Northern Priorities

The DIS emphasizes accelerating accreditation of personnel and facilities and strengthening Canada’s Arctic and Northern defence posture.

Volatus operates under established aviation regulatory frameworks and maintains safety management systems consistent with commercial aerospace standards. The Company has developed secure operational environments capable of supporting defence-adjacent activities consistent with evolving accreditation requirements.

Volatus’ remote operations capabilities and deployable uncrewed platforms position the Company to support surveillance, monitoring, and infrastructure-related missions in remote and northern environments, subject to procurement processes and regulatory approvals.

“Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy establishes a clear framework for strengthening sovereign capability and accelerating industrial execution,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace Inc. “Policy direction increasingly favors operational readiness and disciplined scaling. Volatus has invested in infrastructure, regulatory compliance, secure environments, and deployable systems in advance of this shift. We believe companies with accredited facilities, demonstrated execution, and the capital structure to scale responsibly will define the next phase of industrial growth.”

Investor Briefing

Volatus will host an investor briefing Volatus will host a structured investor briefing next week to provide a detailed overview of the Strategy and discuss its implications for the uncrewed and autonomous systems sector.

Registration details will be announced under separate release.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a global provider of integrated dual-use aerial solutions for commercial and defence applications, leveraging both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). The Company serves industries including oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Volatus’ mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and resilience through real-world, scalable aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

